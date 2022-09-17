Boruto Episode 267: Release date and Time

The previous Boruto episode showed Himawari and Osuka getting abducted by masked men waiting for them outside the academy. The episode also showed Himawari using her fighting skills to protect herself and Osuka from the kidnappers. Everyone is eager to see what events will unfold in the next episode.

Episode 267 is close to its official release, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule. Apart from that we also discuss the recap of the previous episode and what can be expected from the upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 267 will officially release in Japan on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 5:30 PM. Following the Japanese release, the episode will be released to International fans on Crunchyroll, Funimation, VRV, and Hulu. Here’s the time schedule that the International fans should follow:

Pacific Timing – 2.00 AM, (September 18th)

Central Timing – 4.00 AM, (September 18th)

Eastern Timing – 5.00 AM, (September 18th)

British Timing – 10.00 AM, (September 18th)

Central European Timing – 11.00 AM, (September 18th)

Indian Timing – 2.30 PM, (September 18th)

Philippine Timing – 5.00 PM, (September 18th)

Australian Central Timing – 6.30 PM, (September 18th)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 266 – Recap

The previous chapter started with Kawaki doing dusting at the academy. Himawari goes shopping with Kae. Later, Himawari sees Neon and Osuka, so she approaches them and tries to talk to Osuka, who doesn’t seem interested in talking. Two masked men watch them from a distance. Neon goes home with her mother while Himawari and Osuka walk toward their home. Seeing the two girls and no one else around, the masked men kidnap them without wasting time.

The kidnappers only intended to kidnap Osuka for ransom, but the pink-haired girl knew her mother would not waste any money to save her.

Himawari tries to escape by using the fighting techniques she has learned at the academy, but her skills are not enough to beat the kidnappers. However, Kawaki somehow reached the location and freed the girls. At the end of the episode, someone watches them from the shadows.

What to expect from Boruto Episode 267?

The 267th episode of Boruto will take all the Naruto fans on a nostalgic ride, showing Himawari and her friends dressed like the characters from the Naruto series during a fancy dress competition at the academy.

Moreover, as we previously saw someone sneaking out from the dark, it’s possible that the mysterious person will finally show up in the following episode.

