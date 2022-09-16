One Piece Chapter 1060: Release date and Time

One Piece manga has evolved since the beginning, and now there is no looking back. The manga’s previous chapter shows Blackbeard attempting to capture Boa Hancock by invading Amazon Lily. For this, the marines also introduce a new model that takes the form of small children.

All these efforts failed when Rayleigh showed up and mediated the combat. However, Blackbeard does not stop and abducts Koby. Now, fans worldwide want to know what happens next, so let’s find out at what date and time One Piece Manga Chapter 1060 will be available to read.

One Piece Chapter 1060 will officially release on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 1:00 AM in Japan. However, the chapter will be available for International fans on Viz Media and Manga Plus on September 18 because of the time difference. Anyway, here’s the time schedule you need to follow for different regions:

Pacific timing – 8:00 AM (September 18th)

Central timing – 10:00 AM (September 18th)

Eastern Timing – 11:00 AM (September 18th)

British Timing – 4:00 PM (September 18th)

Central European Timing – 5:00 PM (September 18th)

Indian Timing – 8:30 PM (September 18th)

Philippine timing – 11:00 PM (September 18th)

Australian Central Timing – 12:30 AM (September 19th)

A Brief Summary of One Piece Chapter 1059?

Shanks offers Marco to join the crew, but Marco says thanks and flies back to the Island. Yamato did not join the crew, which made Luffy wonder why he chose to stay in Wanokuni. The former explains that he is concerned for the Wano people, so he wants to stay in the kingdom and protect them from any attack. On top of that, he wants to explore the beauty of Onigashima, something he has always wished for.

Revolutionary Army and Cross Guild panel in the Chapter.

On the other side, Blackbeard and World Government invade Amazon Lily to capture Bao, but Rayleigh stops them. So, out of frustration, Blackbeard makes Koby his prisoner. The previous chapter was interesting, but fans are eager to see more of Luffy and his crew.