What date and time will Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 275 ‘To The Sky Again’ release around the world for OTT streaming?

After a busy week at work or in school, Sundays are the ideal time to sit back, relax, and catch up with your favorite anime series.

However, Sundays are themselves rather dry of content in the 2022 Fall slate, with the major series featuring on Saturdays, Mondays, and Tuesdays alike.

The good news is that the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series is still here to give you that end-of-week enjoyment – so what date and time will episode 275 release on Crunchyroll?

Sarada putting her hand on Boruto's shoulder on anime ending 14 ?? pic.twitter.com/sOUmWcW0Ib — borusara m. ?? (@borusaramoments) November 9, 2022

Boruto episode 275 release date and time

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 275 is scheduled to premiere around the world on Sunday, November 13.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll’s 2022 Fall Simulcast poster, and in accordance with changes to Daylight Savings, the new episode will be released at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7 PM

Eastern Time – 10 PM

British Time – 3 AM

European Time – 4 AM

India Time – 8:30 AM

Philippine Time – 11 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 PM

The title for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 275 is ‘To The Sky Again.’

Boruto Episode 275 WSJ Preview text:



Title: "To the Sky Again" (????) [11/13]



"Boruto tries to help when he learns that his friend Tsudzura has to let go of his precious hawk!" pic.twitter.com/j0b8dDAd74 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 2, 2022

When is the next manga chapter releasing?

As confirmed by Viz Media, the latest chapter from the original Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series is set to release on Sunday, November 20.

Manga Plus has since revealed that the new chapter will launch for online reading at the following times:

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 AM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 AM

The first set of leaked spoilers are expected to be shared by Wednesday, November 16.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

