Spy x Family manga sales close in on new circulated copies milestone
The Spy x Family manga is closing in on a new circulated copies milestone, but how many copies has the series sold worldwide?
Spy x Family has undoubtedly been one of the most consistent series of 2022, but the anime has been allowed to run thanks to the popularity of Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series.
Releasing biweekly chapters in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ application, the series has become a fan-favorite story since its introduction in 2019.
Now, three years later, the Spy x Family manga sales are barrelling towards a new milestone for globally circulated copies.
Spy x Family manga sales close on new milestone
On October 26, 2022, the latest sales figures for the Spy x Family manga were revealed; the series has now sold more than 27 million copies worldwide.
This was confirmed in a report by Abema TV, one of the networks broadcasting the CloverWorks x Wit Studio anime adaptation in Japan.
“The anime “SPY×FAMILY” (Spy Family) is based on the manga of the same name serialized in Shonen Jump+ by Tatsuya Endo. The original manga began serialization in 2019, and as of October 2022, 10 volumes of comics have been published. The series has sold more than 27 million copies in total, making it the biggest-selling popular work in “Shonen Jump+” history.” – Abema TV.
Spy x Family quickly became a fan-favorite manga series after making its debut in March 2019.
However, the series has experienced a meteoric rise through the manga sales charts since the anime premiered back on the 2022 Spring broadcasting slate, passing the following milestones:
- With the release of Volume 2 in October 2019 – 800,000 copies sold
- With the release of Volume 3 in January 2020 – 2 million copies sold
- By December 2020 – 8 million copies sold
- By May 2021 – 10 million copies sold
- By November 2021 – 12.5 million copies sold
- With the release of Volume 9 in April 2022 – 15 million copies sold
- By May 2022 – 21 million copies sold
- By August 2022 – 25 million copies sold
- With the release of Volume 10 in early October 202 – 26.5 million copies sold
- By the end of October 2022 – 27 million copies sold
Fingers crossed that the Spy x Family manga sales can surpass 30 million copies in circulation by the time part 2 of the anime concludes in December 2022.
Where to read the original manga in English
As of November 2022, a total of 10 complete Tankobon volumes of the Spy x Family manga have been published in Japan.
However, only eight of those collected volumes have been published in English, with volume 9 set to release on March 21, 2023.
Physical copies can be purchased via Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, Bookshop, and many of your local comic shops.
Digital copies can also be purchased via Viz Media, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Amazon Kindle, and Barnes & Noble’s Nook service.
Alternatively, you can read individual chapters online via Viz Media for a subscription of $1.99 a month.
By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]