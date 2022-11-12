What time and date will One Piece episode 1040 ‘A Helmsman’s Price- An Angry Jimbei’ release worldwide for OTT streaming?

The weekends are bliss for One Piece fans, with not only a new anime episode but also a new manga chapter to help fill your free time in a productive manner.

Last week, we saw a ‘Sudden Increase of Allies’ and the ‘Star Hats Strike Back’ against Queen, alongside a quick change of sides for the Gifters.

So, what date and time will One Piece episode 1040 release for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll?

Happy birthday to this absolute king ?? pic.twitter.com/0ZFtSQ1sVs — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) November 11, 2022

One Piece episode 1040 release date and time

One Piece episode 1040 is scheduled to premiere in the United States on Saturday, November 12, and in most international territories on Sunday, November 13.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll and in accordance with changes to Daylight Savings, the new episode will be released for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7 PM (November 12)

Eastern Time – 10 PM (November 12)

British Time – 3 AM (November 13)

European Time – 4 AM (November 13)

India Time – 8:30 AM (November 13)

Philippine Time – 11 AM (November 13)

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 PM (November 13)

The title for One Piece episode 1040 is ‘A Helmsman’s Price- An Angry Jimbei!’

#ONEPIECE1040



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1040 PREVIEW



Jinbe Vs. Who's Who ?



Next Week!!! pic.twitter.com/N2kLArCepO — ??? ????? ??????? (@OP_NEWS2022) November 6, 2022

Is there a new One Piece manga chapter this week?

Yes, One piece chapter 1066 is scheduled to release on Sunday, November 13 for the vast majority of international fans.

As confirmed by Manga Plus, the new chapter will launch for online reading at the following times:

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 AM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 AM

You can find more information on the leaked spoilers for One Piece chapter 1066 here.

