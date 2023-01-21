Boruto Episode 284 Release date and Time

Boruto episode 284’s release date has almost arrived, and here, we will be revealing the exact date along with the time.

In the previous episode, Sasuke ends up getting hurt by Meno when he gets scratched by his poison-dipped claws. Later, he finally gets along with Sakura disguising herself as a nurse in prison. The duo starts finding the things required to accomplish their goals. However, messing up their investigation, they end up searching for more clues in Zansul’s office.

When will Boruto episode 284 be released?

Boruto episode 284 will release on TV Tokyo on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 6:00 PM in Japan. You can stream the new episode on Crunchyroll following the below time schedule:

Pacific Time: 1:00 AM

Central Time: 3:00 AM

Eastern Time: 4:00 AM

British Time: 9:00 AM

European Time: 10:00 AM

Indian Time: 2:30 PM

Australian Time: 7:00 PM

What can we expect from the upcoming episode of Boruto?

Boruto Episode 284 will test the true potential of Sakura as she disguises herself as someone else and meet Zansul. Sasuke will use his brains and use this as an opportunity to enter the secret cabin of Zansul.

What happened previously in the animated series?

Zansul believed that Sasuke had attempted to attack Meno, so he sent some guards after Sasuke to punish him in prison. At night, Sasuke was attacked by Meno, and as his claws were dipped in poison, Sasuke became weak for some time. However, Sakura showed up at the right time and saved Sasuke.

Boruto Episode 284 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Sasuke’s Story: The Secret In The Cellar” (1/22) pic.twitter.com/jj4tJK30BW — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 15, 2023

As Sasuke and Sakura were doing everything to help Naruto, they discovered that they would get the Maps of Heaven in the basement. The map is an essential tool for them as it will let them find the location of Ultra Particles. Between all this, Jiji also learned that Sasuke and Sakura are married to each other.