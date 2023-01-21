One Piece Episode 1048 Release date and Time

One Piece Episode 1048 will get released globally soon, and here’s everything you should know about the upcoming episode.

The longest-running and popular manga, One Piece, is on its Egghead Arc, and the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga is covering its Wano Country Arc. Due to the popularity of the manga, millions of fans already know the story of the Wano Arc, but they still wait for the episodes every week so that they can relive those black-and-white moments that they have witnessed on the pages of the manga.

When will One Piece episode 1048 be released?

One Piece Episode 1048 will officially get released on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 9:30 AM on Japan’s FUJI TV. For the rest of the world, Crunchyroll will stream the episode at the below release timings:

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM (January 21st)

Central Time: 9:00 PM (January 21st)

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM (January 21st)

British Time: 3:00 AM (January 22nd)

European Time: 5:00 AM (January 22nd)

Indian Time: 8:30 AM (January 22nd)

What happened in the previous episode?

Zoro and Sanji start fighting with the queen and king. Several Beast Pirates run toward them to stop the fight, but Hyogoro and Kawamatsu stop them. On the castle’s second floor, Usopp, Nami, and Tama are riding at Speed’s back. However, Speed drops Usopp accidentally as she accelerates.

Meanwhile, Big Mom is having a fight with Law and Kid on the same floor, which is a sight to behold. And fans who’ve read Wano Arc in the manga know that this is simply the start of Law and Kid’s fight against Big Mom. So, we’ll also get to see some of the best action-packed moments in the upcoming episodes.

#ONEPIECE1048



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1048 PREVIEW!



Episode title: "To the Future! Yamato and The Great Swordsman's Oath"



Release Date: January 22, 2023 09:30 am (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/y7kxP4KyNl — ONE PIECE (?????) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) January 15, 2023

In the episode, we also see Robin getting unconscious and Brook holding her. Jinbe and Heat also handle a group of the Beast Pirates, and Yamato eagerly waits for Luffy’s arrival. However, we’ll have to wait and see if the Straw Hat Pirates’ captain will arrive in the next episode.