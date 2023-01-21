Anime & Comics

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Einar from Vinland Saga Season 2
CREDIT- Mappa official youtube channel

Episode 3 of Vinland Saga Season 2 is releasing soon, and here’s the information regarding the release date and time for the episode.

The first episode of the new season of Vinland Saga introduced us to Einar, who also faced something as tragic as faced by Thorfinn in the first season. Ketil brings the former to his farm, where he meets Thorfinn. Now, the two have to work together on the farm till they are able to harvest it and become free.

When will Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 get released?

Vinland Saga Season 2 episode 3 will get released on Tuesday, January 24, 2022, at 12:30 AM. Crunchyroll and Netflix will simulcast the episode for fans worldwide. However, the release timings in different territories of the world may vary, so here’s the time schedule that you should follow:

  • Pacific Timing- 8:30 A.M (January 23rd)
  • Central Timing- 10:30 A.M (January 23rd)
  • Eastern Timing- 11:30 A.M (January 23rd)
  • Greenwich Mean Time- 4:30 A.M (January 23rd)
  • Central European Time- 5:30 A.M (January 23rd)
  • Indian Standard Time- 10:00 P.M (January 23rd)
  • Philippine Time- 12:30 A.M (January 24th)
  • Australian Time- 3:00 AM (January 24th)

What happened in the previous episode of Vinland Saga Season 2?

Ketil brings Einar to his land and introduces him to Thorfinn. He also asks Einar to observe how Thorfinn works. Besides that, Ketil shows the duo his wheat field and asks them to clear it and harvest crops in it. If they succeed, they will no longer have to live as enslaved people. That was the most surprising thing Einar had heard from the mouth of a landholder. So, he agrees to the proposal and vows to work hard, and after that, he starts working with Thorfinn.

When Einar asks Thorfinn about lunch, he gets to know that it will be delivered to him by the farmhand. However, Einar gets pissed when a farmhand gives him his leftover food to eat. When he was about to call it for a fight, Thorfinn stepped in. Later, we see Ketil scolding his son Olmar as he is least interested to learn how crops are harvested on the farm.

