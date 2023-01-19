Buddy Daddies Episode 3 Release date and Time

Buddy Daddies episode 3 will get released soon, and here, we reveal when the adorable anime will land with its third episode.

If you are missing the cuties Anya Forger from Spy X Family and Alas Ramus from the second season of The Devil is a Part-Timer, the brand new anime series Buddy Daddies brings another cutest character in the form of Miri Unasaka. However, this character isn’t the only one who steals the show; instead, the entire storyline of the anime is unique.

We have witnessed many anime shows and films that show two people of different gender coming together to achieve a common goal. For that, they have to also become fake parents to a kid who is not even connected to them biologically. However, in Buddy Daddies, we see two male protagonists unwantedly have to take responsibility for a kid named Miri.

Well, the new anime released its first episode on January 7, 2023, and until now, we have received two beautifully directed and animated episodes of the anime. Let’s find out when we can stream the third episode.

When will Buddy Daddies Episode 3 get released?

Buddy Daddies episode 3 will release in Japan on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Midnight. The local channels of Japan will broadcast the episode initially, and later it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for fans staying out of Japan. However, due to the time differences in different countries, the release timings will vary, and here we have listed the timings that shall help you get this sorted:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 AM (January 20th)

Central Standard Time: 9:30 AM (January 20th)

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 AM (January 20th)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 PM (January 20th)

Central European Time: 4:30 PM (January 20th)

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM (January 20th)

Philippines time: 11:30 PM (January 20th)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2:00 AM (January 21st)

What happened previously in the anime?

The main protagonists, Kazuki Kurusu (voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga) and Rei Suwa (voiced by Koki Uchiyama), work for an assassination agency. The two assassins used to be roommates months ago. Kazuki often used to see his wife in his dream, whom he had abandoned not because he fell out of love with her but because he knew how life-threatening his job was.

Returning to the present, they both have to catch a person who is a threat to humanity as he is involved in human trafficking. As they get a lead revealing the location of their target, without any delay, they follow the lead. However, on the way, they come across a little girl named Miri, who turns out to be their target’s daughter. By the time they come to know about her father, they have already killed him.

The third episode may show Kazuki and Rei helping the kid return to her mother, so if you are curious about what will happen next, don’t forget to stream the episode this weekend.