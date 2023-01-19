Who are the voice cast from every episode in Netflix’s new Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre horror anime series?

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre has finally made its long-awaited premiere on Netflix.

The 12-episode horror anthology series is already trending around the world on social media thanks to the nightmarish storylines and an unnerved animation style.

However, special praise has to go to the extensive Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre voice cast, who truly bring these scary stories to life; but who are they?

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre voice cast

Episode 1 – ‘The Strange Hikizuri Siblings’:

Takahiro Sakurai as Kazuya Hikizuri

Romi Park as Kiko

Hajime Iijima as Shigor?

Risa Shimizu as Narumi

Ayaka Asai as Hitoshi

Tomoko Kaneda as Misako

“The episodes and the role are both bizarre and great. I wanted to work on it so as not to spoil the charm of the picture. Please tell us about the charm of the character you play. I think the charm of the characters is the charm of the pictures. The characters are scary yet somehow funny, which is a unique view of the world. I went into the recording hoping to express the mysterious lovability within the eeriness of the Hikizuri family.” – Takahiro Sakurai, via official website.

Episode 2 – ‘The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel’ and ‘Ice Cream Bus’

Shun Horie as Goro (The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel)

Tomomi Mineuchi as Mari (The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel)

Risa Mizuno as Koyama (The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel)

Ryotaro Okiayu as Sonohara (Ice Cream Bus”

Sara Matsumoto as Tomoki (Ice Cream Bus)

Takatsugu Chikamatsu as Ice Cream Man (Ice Cream Bus)

“As I was heading home after the recording, I felt like I was cursed, and as soon as I opened the door to my house, I immediately took the script out of my bag. I thought I had to get rid of it. For a moment, I was worried. But I couldn’t throw it away! No wonder. Because I love it! I don’t care if I am cursed anymore. It is the same for the viewer. Please watch it only if you are ready for it. Goodbye.” Shun Hori, via official website.

Episode 3 – ‘Hanging Balloon’

Riho Sugiyama as Kazuko Morinaka

Daisuke Kishio as Shinya Shiraishi

Iori Nomizu as Kagumi Fujino

“Kazuko is gradually being attacked by people around her, and no matter how hard she tries, she can’t escape the fear of the “hanging balloon. I love Kazuko as she is driven to despair. To those who are looking forward to the anime, I myself am very excited to be able to enjoy the terrifying world of Mr. Junji Ito not only in the manga but also in the anime.” – Riho Sugiyama, via official website.

Episode 4 – ‘Four x Four Walls’ and ‘The Sandman’s Lair’

Yuji Mitsuya as S?ichi (Four x Four Walls)

Yoshimasa Hosoya as K?ichi (Four x Four Walls)

Yuka Sait? as Sayuri (Four x Four Walls)

Yutaka Aoyama as Tagaisu (Four x Four Walls)

Shuheu Sakaguchi as Yuji Hirano (The Sandman’s Lair)

Junko Oka as Mari (The Sandman’s Lair)

“Maniac is a truly maniacal collection of works. I think it is a collection of works like no other. I feel happy to be involved in such a unique work. Anyway, the Ito Junji World is full of various elements that do not make you think it is only horror.” – Yuji Mitsuya, via official website.

Episode 5 – ‘Intruder’ and ‘Long Hair in the Attic’

Hiro Shimono as Oshikiri (Intruder)

Y?ko Hikasa as Chiemi (Long Hair in the Attic)

Masashi Muto as Hiratsuka (Long Hair in the Attic)

Ayaka Sembongi as Eri (Long Hair in the Attic)

“The character I played this time, Oshikiri, was originally a character I played in “Junji Ito: The Collection,” so I was very happy to be able to play him again! I am looking forward to enjoying once again the world of Junji Ito, which is a work of horror but sometimes has a somewhat comical aspect to it.” – Hiro Shimono, via official website.

Episode 6 – ‘Mold’ and ‘Library Vision’

Daisuke Hirakawa as Akaska (Mold)

Kousuke Okano as Seiji (Mold)

Ken Uo as Rogi (Mold)

Yuuki Kaji as Goro Shinozaki (Library Vision)

Tomoe Hanba as Koko Shinozaki (Library Vision)

“When I read the original story “Mold,” I felt an indescribable sense of dread, as if it was coming right at my feet, and I remember looking forward to the recording, but at the same time I felt a great sense of responsibility and tension in expressing this indescribable sense of dread.” – Daisuke Hirakawa, via official website.

Episode 7 – ‘Tomb Town’

Ryohei Kimura as Tsuyoshi Yoshikawa

M.A.O as Kaoru Yoshikawa

Aya Uchida as Izumi Murakami

“As soon as I read the script, I felt that this was unmistakably the work of Junji Ito. I hope you enjoy this story, full of fragrance like a flower that should not be touched, that makes you feel bad, yet unconditionally attracted to it!” – Ryohei Kimura, via official website.

Episode 8 – ‘Layers of Terror’ and ‘The Thing that Drifted Ashore’

Lynn as Reimi (Layers of Terror)

Romi Park as Narumi (Layers of Terror)

Mina Kobayashi as Mother (Layers of Terror)

Kaito Ishikawa as Wadatsumi (The Thing that Drifted Ashore)

Y?ko Kobayashi as Mie (The Thing that Drifted Ashore)

“I’m not very good at Japanese horror stories because I imagine them to be realistic and I get quite scared of them, but I’m the type of person whose curiosity gets the better of me, so I was very happy to be asked to play a role in this film.” – Lynn, via official website.

Episode 9 – ‘Tomie – Photo’

Rie Suegara as Tomie

Yumiri Hanamori as Tsukiko Izumisawa

Taku Yashiro as Yamazaki

Tomokazu Sugita as Tachi

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kimata

“I played Tomie in Junji Ito’s “Collection”, and I was happy to be asked to continue the role this time. I was half happy and half anxious to be able to go back to that world. I wondered if I would be able to enhance Tomie’s charm. I would be happy if you all could check it out.” – Rie Suegara, via official website.

Episode 10 – ‘Unendurable Labyrinth’ and ‘The Bully’

Hisako Kanemoto as Sayoko (“Unendurable Labyrinth”)

Natsumi Takamori as Kuriko (“The Bully”)

“I don’t fit in well with the people around me at school, and I don’t like that about myself, but I also want to change something. I don’t like myself like that, but I also want to change something, but I can’t move aggressively because I am concerned about my surroundings. I thought that these daily thoughts might be building up. I go back and forth between my expectations and fears about people. …… I think the raw emotions that everyone has is what attracts me to Sayoko.” – Hisako Kanemoto, via official website.

Episode 11 – ‘Alley’ and ‘Headless Statue’

Yuuto Suzuki as Ishida (Alley)

Seiko Ueda as Shinobu (Alley)

Fumiko Orikasa as Rumi (Headless Statue)

Takashi Kond? as Shimada (Headless Statue)

“It is like a dream and a great honor to be a part of the works of Mr. Junji Ito, whom I have loved since my childhood, following “Collection” by Junji Ito. My heart is beating faster and faster every time another work other than “Alleyways” in which I am participating is disclosed, and as a fan, my feelings for this work are overflowing day by day, and it’s getting harder and harder (laughs).” – Yuuto Suzuki, via official website.

Episode 12 – ‘Whispering Woman’ and ‘Soichi’s Beloved Pet’

Shoko Nakagawa as Mayumi Santo (Whispering Woman)

Mie Sonozaki as Mitsu Uchida (Whispering Woman)

Tomoko Kaneda as cat Coron (Soichi’s Beloved Pet)

“I never dreamed that I would be able to play the heroine of Mr. Junji Ito’s work. I wish I could tell my junior high school self when I first read his works. I was nervous during the post-recording with the teacher remotely watching over us, but I think I was able to play the role as ”Mayumi” from the bottom of my heart.” – Shoko Nakagawa, via official website.

All 12 episodes from Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre are now available to stream on Netflix.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

