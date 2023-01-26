Buddy Daddies Episode 4 Release date and Time

Buddy Daddies episode 4 is around the corner, and here’s everything we want you to know about the upcoming episode’s release date and time.

The main protagonists of Buddy Daddies, Kazuki, and Rei, were leading their everyday lives as assassins. But life had different plans for them, and that’s why it bought the boys across one of their target’s daughters, Miri. Even though they couldn’t leave the kid behind, they got frustrated thinking about how will they manage to take care of her. In the previous chapter, Kazuki took the girl to her mother, but he learned that the lady was not at all ready to keep her daughter with her. So, Kazuki and Rei have to bring her back with them, and they are both prepared to raise Miri this time.

Well, after seeing the emotional family moment, fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth episode to see what the anime has further to offer.

Buddy Daddies | Official Trailer BridTV 11693 Buddy Daddies | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Oqxm1mn917g/hqdefault.jpg 1207746 1207746 center 32600

When does Buddy Daddies Episode 4 release?

Buddy Daddies episode 4 will officially get released on Tokyo MX and other Japanese local channels on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. Due to the different region’s time differences, the majority of the regions will get the episode a day before its Japanese release on Crunchyroll. To avoid the confusion related to the release timings, you can follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:30 AM (January 27th)

Central Standard Time- 9:30 AM (January 27th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:30 AM (January 27th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 3:30 PM (January 27th)

Indian Standard Time- 9:00 PM (January 27th)

Australian Central Daylight Time- 2:00 AM (January 28th)

Rei at Home vs Rei at Work (via Buddy Daddies) pic.twitter.com/MjEs4AwuYZ — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 22, 2023

Buddy Daddies upcoming episode’s preview explained

The fourth episode of Buddy Daddies is titled ‘What Will Be, Will Be,’ and it has received a preview trailer and an official synopsis on the official website.

The synopsis states that Kazuki and Rei start living with Miri, and this time, both of them accept parenthood with open arms. Both of them decide to admit Miri to a school, but the boys are new to the school’s admission procedures, so they face a lot of difficulties. They also face challenges in arranging for the belongings Miri would need for school. However, Kazuki and Rei do it all and finally, send Miri to the school in the best clothes.