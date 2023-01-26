What are the new opening and ending theme songs for Record of Ragnarok season 2 called, and who performs the anime tracks?

Whilst the action-sequences and visual style dominated the global conversation surrounding Record of Ragnarok season 1 back in 2021, the fantastic opening and ending theme songs notably flew under the radar.

Today, January 26, Record of Ragnarok finally returned for a second round of epic fights between Gods and the strongest warriors from humanity’s history; with equally impressive opening and ending tracks.

So, what are the opening and ending theme songs called, and who performs the new music from Record of Ragnarok season 2?

Record of Ragnarok season 2 opening theme song

The opening theme song for Record of Ragnarok season 2 is called ‘Rude, Loose Dance’ (Rudo Ruzo Dansu in Japanese) and is performed by Minami.

Minami is a popular Japanese singer and songwriter from Saitama, who has previously worked on music for the Domestic Girlfriend anime series.

In an interview published on the Record of Ragnarok website, Minami acknowledged that “With all due respect, I had never touched the world of “Valkyrie the Valkyrie of the End” until I was asked to participate in this project.”

“It is so interesting that I would like to blast my past self with a thunder hammer. It is a story that is distorted in a straightforward manner. What is right, what is justice, what is righteousness, is it victory, is it defeat, or is that really what is important? I thought it was a work that made me feel such things. I really love stories like this. I am now collecting goods little by little.” – Minami, via official website.

Minami would add how “I honestly couldn’t hide my jealousy of the overwhelming matching power of the op and ed songs that Maximum the Hormone and Shimaji sang in the first season, and I was quite overwhelmed.”

“In the second season, we are trying to challenge ourselves to go in a different direction from the first season. I love Jack the Ripper among the characters who appeared in the second season, so this song may be a little bit pro-Jack. LOL! I am very conscious of the characters in the original manga, so I hope you will pay special attention to the lyrics. I hope you will love the second season op in a different way.” – Minami, via official website.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 closing theme song

The closing theme song for Record of Ragnarok season 2 is called ‘Inori’ (Prayer in Japanese) and is performed by Masatoshi Ono.

Ono is a Japanese singer, songwriter, and vocal coach from Adachi who has previously produced songs for the likes of Hunter x Hunter and Dragon Ball Kai anime series.

Interestingly, Ono described working on the Record of Ragnarok season 2 ending theme song as a “challenge.”

“There are many works that feature gods and great men as characters or themes, but I don’t think it is possible to depict them in a way that transcends all boundaries, much less have them fight each other, even if you could think of such a way. Everyone is interested in these beings at some point, and that’s why they become works of art. And since they are all mixed up and fighting, I don’t see why it couldn’t be interesting.” – Masatoshi Ono, via official website.

Ono describes the OP song as a quiet track, but with “a sublime and godly tone to match the style of the work, so I am trying to sing along with it.”

“I would be happy if the viewers could listen to this song at the end of the main anime and be immersed in the afterglow.” – Masatoshi Ono, via official website.

How many episodes are in Record of Ragnarok season 2?

Record of Ragnarok season 2 will consist of 15 individual episodes; 10 were launched with part 1 (January 2023) and 5 episodes will be in part 2 (set to release later in 2023).

Episode titles for the recently released season 2 part 1:

Season 2 episode 1 – ‘Good vs Evil’

Season 2 episode 2 – ‘The Indomitable War God’

Season 2 episode 3 – ‘Birth of a Monster’

Season 2 episode 4 – ‘The Final Labor’

Season 2 episode 5 – ‘Requiem’

Season 2 episode 6 – ‘Conflicting Motives’

Season 2 episode 7 – ‘Hundred Seals’

Season 2 episode 8 – ‘The Pinnacle of 1116’

Season 2 episode 9 – ‘Resonance’

Season 2 episode 10 – ‘The Brink’

