Where can you read the original Record of Ragnarok manga series in English, and how many volumes are available to read online?

The Record of Ragnarok anime series has finally returned to Netflix with another brutal 10-episode season, released on January 26.

Whilst the anime is certainly a good enough reason to restore your faith in humanity, the quality of the series is leading to countless fans picking up the original manga.

So, where can you read the original Record of Ragnarok manga in English, and how many volumes have been published for online reading?

Where to read the original Record of Ragnarok manga in English

The original Record of Ragnarok manga series is co-written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, with Ajichika working as the series’ illustrator.

Record of Ragnarok made its domestic debut in Japan back in November 2017 in the Monthly Comic Zenon magazine, published by Tokuma Shoten and then Coamix. As of January 2023, a total of 17 complete Tankobon volumes have been published domestically in Japan.

Excellent news for fans of the series who wish to read the manga in English, five of those volumes have already been published in English, with volume 6 scheduled to release on April 18, 2023.

Physical copies of the original English-translated version of the Record of Ragnarok series can be purchased via Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, Bookshop, as well as your local comic book stores. Digital versions are also available to read online through Google Play, Apple iBooks, and Amazon Kindle.

Record of Ragnarok has also received two spin-off manga titles. ‘Sh?matsu no Valkyrie: Ryo Fu H? Sen Hish?den’ has seven published volumes, whilst ‘Sh?matsu no Walküre Kitan – Jack the Ripper no Jikenbo’ is yet to launch its first Tankobon volumes. Unfortunately, neither spin-off manga has been serialized in English as of January 2023.

By March 2021, the manga had sold over 6 million copies; rising to 7 million and 9 million by June and December 2021, respectively. In May 2022, a Reddit post shared a post that confirmed that Record of Ragnarok had since passed 11 million circulated copies.

“The valkyrie Brunhilde has convinced the gods to give humanity a chance at redemption through combat in the Valhalla arena. Seeking a quick end to the proceedings, the gods present their first fighter, Thor, the Norse god of thunder. Facing him is a warrior said to be the strongest in the history of mankind, the legendary general Lü Bu!” – Record of Ragnarok volume 1 synopsis, via Viz Media.

Record of Ragnarok season 1 concluded by adapting manga chapter 20.

WEBTOON: Solo Leveling side story chapter 3 release date and time confirmed

"Record of Ragnarok" Spin-Off "Shuumatsu no Valkyre Kitan – Jack The Ripper no Jikenbo (The Jack the Ripper Case Files)" by Iizuka Keita in the lastest Comic Zenon issue 03/2023.



Vol.1 out in March 20



Image © Coamix, Iizuka Keita, Fukui Takumi, Umemura Shinya, Aji Chika pic.twitter.com/7sfeaOetpM — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) January 25, 2023

Who is the main voice cast in season 2?

The main voice cast in Record of Ragnarok season 2 includes the following talent:

Brunhilde: Voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese) and Laura Post (English)

Goll: Voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese) and Anairis Quinones (English)

Zeus: Voiced by Wataru Takagi (Japanese) and Chris Edgerly (English)

Jack the Ripper: Voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Japanese) and Jeff Leach (English)

Hercules: Voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese) and George Newbern (English)

Raiden Tameemon: Voiced by Subaru Kimura (Japanese) and Michael Schwalbe (English)

Shiva: Voiced by Tatsuo Suzuki (Japanese) and Sean Rohani (English)

Buddha: Voiced by Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese) and Maaz Ali (English)

Loki: Voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) and Ryan Colt Levi (English)

Ares: Voiced by Hinata Tadakoro (Japanese) and Tim Friedlander (English)

Heimdall: Voiced by Yukihiro Nozuyama (Japanese) and Kellen Goff (English)

Hermes: Voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Japanese) and Cory Yee (English)

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

LEVI SIDE STORY: Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama explains spin-off manga situation

Azychika sensei is overjoyed; "I've received Spanish copies of Legend of LuBu! #LUBU is speaking #Spanish !! Thai and Chinese copies of #RecordofRagnarok received too! #Thai special version carries a strap of #BUDDHA ! Cheers all the global fan of #Shuumatsunovalkyrie !" https://t.co/BG7MSCrXbA — RECORD OF RAGNAROK manga (Shuumatsu no Valkyrie) (@ror_manga) January 19, 2023

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all