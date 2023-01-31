Buddy Daddies Episode 5 Release date and Time

Buddy Daddies is coming back soon with its much-awaited episode 5, and here’s all you must know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

Aniplex and Nitroplus joined hands to give us the incredible Buddy Daddies anime, which premiered on January 7, 2023. The anime didn’t become as popular as some of the latest shows like NieR Automata, but it does feature a loyal fanbase who love everything the anime show has to offer. “What Will be, Will be,” the fourth episode of the anime series, showed Kazuki and Rei trying to enroll Miro in daycare. Now, everyone is eager to see what the next episode will offer in terms of story.

When Does Buddy Daddies Episode 5 Come Out?

Episode 5 of Buddy Daddies is scheduled to release worldwide on Saturday, February 4th, or Friday, February 3rd, 2023, depending on your region. Crunchyroll will stream the episode at 12:00 AM JST (Japan Timing) on February 4th, but the release time and date will vary depending on your region. Here’s the exact release schedule you need to follow:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:30 AM (February 3rd)

Central Standard Time- 9:30 AM (February 3rd)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:30 AM (February 3rd)

Greenwich Mean Time- 3:30 PM (February 3rd)

Indian Standard Time- 9:00 PM (February 3rd)

Australian Central Daylight Time- 2:00 AM (February 4th)

How Many Episodes are remaining in Buddy Daddies Season 1?

As of now, Buddy Daddies’s first season has been listed for 13 episodes, which makes it a single-cour anime season. Meaning if the anime series keeps following its weekly release schedule without any delays, the season will come to an end three months after its premiere. So, if everything goes as per the schedule, the 13th episode of Buddy Daddies will air on March 31st, 2023. Either that or the studio will merge the 12th or 13th episode to make it an hour-long special and end the season a week earlier (A strategy that Bleach TYBW had used to complete its first cour in precisely 12 weeks).