How Old is Einar in Vinland Saga Season 2?

By Aparna Ukil

Vinland Saga Season 2 continues to entertain fans every week with a new episode. Well, we were already familiar with Thorfinn as we saw him in the first season, but the latest season has introduced us to a new main character Einar from the Slave Arc. Moreover, we already know that Thorfinn is a 19-year-old in Vinland Saga Season 2, and fans are curious to know the age of Einar.

The first season of Vinland Saga came out in 2019 with 24 episodes, and now the ongoing season of the anime also has a similar episode count. Till now, the new season of Vinland Saga has received mixed reactions from fans. While some fans love the show for its not-so-fast pacing, some fans feel that the animated series should move at a fast speed. Well, keeping everything aside, let’s focus on the thing we are here for, and that’s learning about Einar’s age.

Vinland Saga S2: Einar’s age explained

Einar came to the Vinland Saga universe in 1015. He is 20 years old in Vinland Saga S2 (as stated on the character’s official FANDOM page).

Einar is a tall man with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. He is 20 years old when he is introduced in 1015.

Einar was originally living in Northern England with his family. Unfortunately, during an invasion by the troop of England’s King, he lost his father, and after several years, his village was attacked by the Danish, and that’s when he lost his remaining family.

After that, he met Thorfinn when he went to Ketil’s farm to work as an enslaved person. Initially, he did not become friends with his co-slave Thorfinn, but later, with time, the two became best friends as they faced similar things in their past life so they could understand each other’s pain and support each other.

