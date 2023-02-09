Buddy Daddies Episode 6 Release date and Time

Buddy Daddies Episode 6 will release soon, and here, we discuss the release schedule for the upcoming episode of the anime with the most adorable main characters.

Previously, we saw that after Rei and Kazuki accept Miri as their daughter, they face a lot of difficulties as they have not taken care of a child before. Meanwhile, they also realize that as they are spending a lot of money on buying things for Miri, they will go broke soon if they do not continue with their work. Fortunately, they get a new assignment from Kyutaro, but unfortunately, he comes to know Miri’s real identity.

sometimes a family is a girl, her two assassin dads, and a crime broker uncle #buddydaddies pic.twitter.com/caktaGAyHj — not lena (@bluegreytan) February 3, 2023

When will Buddy Daddies Episode 6 get released?

Buddy Daddies Episode 6 will be broadcasted by local networks in Japan on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 AM. Crunchyroll will bring the episode to fans based in other parts of the world at the below timings:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:30 AM (February 9th)

Central Standard Time- 9.30 AM (February 9th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10.30 AM (February 9th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 3.30 PM (February 9th)

Indian Standard Time- 9:00 PM (February 9th)

Kyutaro learns about Rei and Kazuki’s secret in Episode 5

Kazuki and Rei worry about the expenses as they do not have any work at the time, so they go to Kyutaro and request him to assign them some tasks. Even though the duo has poorly carried out the previous mission given to them, Kyutaro agrees to provide them with a few jobs.

i love the running gag of kazuki dragging rei everywhere #buddydaddies pic.twitter.com/XpO17vUtYd — not lena (@bluegreytan) February 3, 2023

Kazuki soon gets a call from Miri’s school, and he learns that the school will be closed for a few days due to a flu outbreak. Miri desperately wants to know about Kazuki and Rei’s jobs as it’s part of her homework. Kazuki and Rei decide to work at night and take care of Miri during the day. However, due to their hectic schedule, both get frustrated and ask Kyutaro to help them.

The following day, Kazuki goes to Kyutaro’s cafe to give him a visit, but he isn’t aware that Miri followed him to the cafe. After Miri gets spotted at the cafe, Kazuki and Rei lied to Kyutaro by saying they have taken a babysitting job for extra earnings. Kyutaro does not believe them but agrees to babysit the kid until the duo completes their task. Later, when Kazuki and Rei return to see if Miri is doing good, they learn that Kyutaro knows who Miri is.