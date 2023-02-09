Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Release date, Time and Where to Watch

Marvel‘s first African American female superhero, Lunella’s animated television series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, is near its release, and we are here to provide you with all the details about its release schedule. Apart from that, in this post, you’ll also learn about where you can watch the series.

The television show was officially announced in 2018 and was initially getting a release window in 2020. However, sadly, the series was pushed back due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and now, we are close to the day when Marvel’s Moon Girl will be finally coming to your screens with her dinosaur buddy.

Talking about the creators of the animated show, Laurence Fishburne, Steve Loter, and Helen Sugland are the executive producers, and Rodney Clouden is the supervising director. Apart from them, Pilar Flynn, Kate Kondell, and Jeffrey M. Howard are the producers. The Australia-based animation studio Flying Bark Productions is to be given the credits for handling the animation part.

'MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR' debuts with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.



Will you watch the series? pic.twitter.com/UXSq7aNJU2 — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) February 8, 2023

When does Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur release?

The animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur from Marvel will come out on Disney Channel globally on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8:00 PM PST. Following its official release on Disney, the first six episodes of the Marvel show will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. So, if you’re wondering where to watch the upcoming show, Disney Channel and its streaming platform should be your primary destinations.

Moreover, you can follow the below-mentioned timings to track the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 1 Episode 1 on Disney Channel:

Pacific Timing- 8:00 PM (February 10th)

Central Timing- 10:00 PM (February 10th)

Eastern Timing- 11:00 PM (February 10th)

Greenwich Mean Timing- 4:00 AM (February 11th)

Central European Timing- 5:00 AM (February 11th)

Indian Standard Timing- 9:30 AM (February 11th)

Phillipine Timing- 12:00 PM (February 11th)

Australian Timing- 2:30 PM (February 11th)

Well, here, we have also provided the release date and time for Disney Plus that you should follow:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM (February 15th)

Central Timing- 2:00 AM (February 15th)

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM (February 15th)

Greenwich Mean Timing- 8:00 AM (February 15th)

Central European Timing- 9:00 AM (February 15th)

Indian Standard Timing- 1:30 PM (February 15th)

Phillipine Timing- 4:00 PM (February 15th)

Australian Timing- 6:30 PM (February 15th)

What do we know about the new Marvel show?

Based on the same-named hit comic book series, Marvel’s new animated show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows a 13-year-old girl Lunella (played by Diamond White), who always desires to protect the world. She usually gets bullied by her classmates, but that doesn’t stop her from using her intellect for her inventions. However, one day, one of her failed inventions brought a T-Rex Dinosaur (Played by Fred Tatasciore) to the present day in New York. Later, the two work together to protect New York City’s Lower East side from the villains.

It's genuinely amazing seeing how much confidence Disney has in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in terms of marketing so far pic.twitter.com/YGtOPodXtV — ? Terry Thee Stallion ? (@terry12539) February 5, 2023

To know more about the main protagonist Lunella and her T-Rex friend, don’t forget to watch the show this weekend on Disney or in the mid of the following week on Disney Plus.