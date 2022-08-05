Bullet Train Soundtrack: Explore the Popular Songs and Original Score
Any high-octane action thriller needs to be accompanied by a racing score that takes the pace of the project to a whole new level, and Bullet Train has not disappointed with its soundtrack.
We provide a track list for Bullet Train’s soundtrack featuring a wide variety of popular songs, as well as an original score by Dominic Lewis supplying a further 24 tracks.
Directed by David Leitch and based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and more following a group of assassins who meet on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto.
Bullet Train Soundtrack
As expected, Bullet Train is full to the brim with upbeat tracks and a few lesser-known popular songs to facilitate the action.
From Rare Earth to Engelbert Humperdinck, Bullet Train’s soundtrack has 14 songs to offer in the official soundtrack, which is currently available to stream and download digitally on Amazon.
- Stayin’ Alive – Avu-chan (Queen Bee)
- Power – Siiickbrain
- I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles – Engelbert Humperdinck
- La Despedida – Alejandro Sanz
- My Time to Shine – UPSAHL
- Kill Me Pretty – Tamio Okuda
- Couple of Fruits – Big Fella
- Tokiniwa Haha No Naiko No Youni – Carmen Maki
- Sweet Thang – Shuggie Ottis
- Five Hundred Miles – Song For Memories
- Holding Out for a Hero (Dance Version) – Miki Asakura
- Sukiyaki – Kyu Sakamoto
- I Just Want To Celebrate – Rare Earth
- Momomon – Dominic Lewis
Bullet Train’s Original Score by Dominic Lewis
In addition to the array of popular music listed in Bullet Train’s soundtrack, the movie also has an original score to accompany the narrative by Dominic Lewis.
In addition to his work on Bullet Train, Lewis has also composed music for The King’s Man, the Disney+ series Baymax! and The Rocketeer.
The original score is due to release today – August 5, 2022 – by Milan Records.
- The White Death
- All Aboard
- Prince
- A Modern Plague
- Royally F#*cked
- MacGyver
- Yuichi
- Toilet Talk
- Tang Fight
- Daddy Issues
- Fructose Overdose
- The Hornet Stings
- Bubbles
- You’re the Diesel
- Backpack
- Polythene Pam
- Tentomushi
- Kyoto Eki
- Dochka
- Mr. Death
- Anuvva Bruvva
- Make or Brake
- Not Carver
- Fate
By Jo Craig – [email protected]