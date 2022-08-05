Any high-octane action thriller needs to be accompanied by a racing score that takes the pace of the project to a whole new level, and Bullet Train has not disappointed with its soundtrack.

We provide a track list for Bullet Train’s soundtrack featuring a wide variety of popular songs, as well as an original score by Dominic Lewis supplying a further 24 tracks.

Directed by David Leitch and based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and more following a group of assassins who meet on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Bullet Train | Official Trailer 2 BridTV 10337 Bullet Train | Official Trailer 2 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/EGeJczJvWns/hqdefault.jpg 1028195 1028195 center 32600

Bullet Train Soundtrack

As expected, Bullet Train is full to the brim with upbeat tracks and a few lesser-known popular songs to facilitate the action.

From Rare Earth to Engelbert Humperdinck, Bullet Train’s soundtrack has 14 songs to offer in the official soundtrack, which is currently available to stream and download digitally on Amazon.

Stayin’ Alive – Avu-chan (Queen Bee)

Power – Siiickbrain

I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles – Engelbert Humperdinck

La Despedida – Alejandro Sanz

My Time to Shine – UPSAHL

Kill Me Pretty – Tamio Okuda

Couple of Fruits – Big Fella

Tokiniwa Haha No Naiko No Youni – Carmen Maki

Sweet Thang – Shuggie Ottis

Five Hundred Miles – Song For Memories

Holding Out for a Hero (Dance Version) – Miki Asakura

Sukiyaki – Kyu Sakamoto

I Just Want To Celebrate – Rare Earth

Momomon – Dominic Lewis

Bullet Train’s Original Score by Dominic Lewis

In addition to the array of popular music listed in Bullet Train’s soundtrack, the movie also has an original score to accompany the narrative by Dominic Lewis.

In addition to his work on Bullet Train, Lewis has also composed music for The King’s Man, the Disney+ series Baymax! and The Rocketeer.

The original score is due to release today – August 5, 2022 – by Milan Records.

The White Death

All Aboard

Prince

A Modern Plague

Royally F#*cked

MacGyver

Yuichi

Toilet Talk

Tang Fight

Daddy Issues

Fructose Overdose

The Hornet Stings

Bubbles

You’re the Diesel

Backpack

Polythene Pam

Tentomushi

Kyoto Eki

Dochka

Mr. Death

Anuvva Bruvva

Make or Brake

Not Carver

Fate

Bullet Train – Official Trailer – Cr. Sony Picture Entertainment, YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]