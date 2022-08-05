A new chapter of the Predator franchise is being added to Hulu and Disney Plus in the form of prequel Prey and fans who have already watched the movie are curious to know where the hunt was filmed.

We reveal the specific filming locations that brought Prey to life and provided the vast landscape that set the atmosphere.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg for Hulu and based on the Predator franchise by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, Prey will serve as the fifth installment in the franchise and stand as a prequel to past movies, starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, and more.

Where was Prey filmed?

Prey was filmed entirely in Alberta, a province in Western Canada, home to diverse terrain including mountains, desert badlands, and forests.

Filming for Prey started in mid-2021 with cinematographer Jeff Cutter confirming that filming was three quarters finished by July 2021, Filming then wrapped in September 2021.

Prey was originally titled Skulls, which turned out to be a codename or working title for the film, before the official title was announced in November 2021 during Disney+ Day.

Alberta Filming Locations

The Cinemaholic reported that the cast and crew of Prey visited Calgary, Alberta to film most of the prequel, particularly Rafter Six Ranch, the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, and Moose Mountain.

Located west of Calgary and in range of the Rocky Mountains, the Stoney Nakoda First Nation served as a pivotal backdrop as well as the Exshaw ranch that provided a scenic river and forestry.

Calgary, Alberta has been used to host many projects before, including Interstellar and the recent Andrew Garfield-led show Under the Banner of Heaven.

First Reviews for Prey

Prey is currently sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer with an 89% audience score – a testament to the prequel’s positive reception.

Praise is flying in on social media with a particular appreciation for Amber Midthunder’s portrayal of protagonist Naru.

