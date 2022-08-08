**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for Westworld**

Westworld Episode 7, Season 4’s penultimate episode, had a bleak end for our characters as Hale’s control promised an imminent Doomsday for Bernard, Maeve, and company.

One concept that was discussed in Episode 7 was The Sublime, and we explain what the place is and how it impacted Maeve’s story in Season 2.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for HBO and based on the 1973 film of the same name by Michael Crichton, Westworld first aired in 2016 as a dystopian science fiction series starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, and more.

Westworld Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

The opening of Season 4 Episode 7 showed Bernard and a promptly created copy of Maeve as they head towards their inevitable Doomsday.

Bernard asks the copy of Maeve if he can upload the real Maeve to The Sublime in order for her to be with her daughter, which the copy agrees to.

Dissatisfied with the copy’s answer, pondering if that is what the true Maeve would say or his impression of her, Maeve suggests asking the real Maeve what she wants.

In real life, Maeve does ask to be sent to The Sublime without any input from Bernard, which takes him aback.

What is The Sublime?

During Season 2, the concept of the Valley Beyond, or The Sublime, is introduced as a blissful afterlife for hosts.

Ford created The Sublime so that hosts can live without a physical body restricting them, undisturbed by humans.

The conclusion to Season 2 saw The Sublime open to the hosts, while a deadly virus spread across the park. In an emotional scene, Maeve sees her daughter’s safety as she crosses the door into The Sublime, and Maeve has been fuelled by the reunion with her daughter throughout Seasons 3 and 4.

Westworld Episode Guide

Westworld Season 4 has eight episodes scheduled to air, following the episode count of its predecessor.

Episodes last between 57-91 minutes in length and the season finale is scheduled to air on August 14, 2022.

Below, we have included an episode guide and release schedule for Season 4 to keep you up to date:

Episode 1: The Auguries – June 26, 2022

– June 26, 2022 Episode 2: Well Enough Alone – July 3, 2022

– July 3, 2022 Episode 3: Annees Folles – July 10, 2022

– July 10, 2022 Episode 4: Generation Loss – July 17, 2022

– July 17, 2022 Episode 5: Zhuangzi – July 24, 2022

– July 24, 2022 Episode 6: Fidelity – July 31, 2022

– July 31, 2022 Episode 7: Metanoia – August 7, 2022

– August 7, 2022 Episode 8: Que Sera, Sera – August 14, 2022

