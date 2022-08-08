Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 announced with a brand new trailer

Kafka Asagiri’s Bungo stray Dogs Season 4 was initially announced in November 2021. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited other announcements regarding the latest season. The Crunchyroll Expo 2022 came with big hefty announcements for projects like Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, and more, so how could the convention leave Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 behind?

During the Bungo Stray Dogs panel at Crunchyroll Expo, fans were delighted to see the brand new trailer along with a key visual. Below is the trailer for the upcoming season of Bungo Stray Dogs, so you can have a look at the trailer and get an idea of what the season will look like.

Fans were already dancing after seeing the Chainsaw Man trailer, and the Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 trailer was the cherry on the cake for them.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 trailer revealed the cast details and the release window

The trailer came with a confirmed release window, i.e., January 2023. However, the confirmed release date is still to be announced, and we expect to get it soon.

Apart from that, we also got to know the staff members and cast that will return for the latest season, along with some new faces. Below is the list of staff coming to the fourth season of the beloved anime:

Director – Takuya Igarashi

Art Director: Yumiko Kondo

Character Designer: Nobuhiro Arai

Series Composition: Yoji Enokido

Editing: Shigeru Nishiyama

Music: Taku Iwasaki

Animation Production: BONES

First look at Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 at #CRX2022 ? Coming to Crunchyroll January 2023!



? MORE: https://t.co/PEdOYLNzCh pic.twitter.com/mmPYUOVMjq — Crunchyroll ? at #CRX2022 (@Crunchyroll) August 5, 2022

Well, now let’s meet the cast of the upcoming season:

Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima

Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai

Kenshiro Ono as Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izumi

Kisho Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara

Akio Otsuka as Fukuchi Gen’ichir?

Takehito Koyasu as Nikolai G

Takeshi Kusao as Mushitaro Oguri

Makoto Koichi as Teruko ?kura

What is Bungo Stray Dogs about?

The story of Bungo Stray Dogs follows an orphan named Atsushi Nakajima who gets kicked out of his orphanage. While roaming the streets, he saves the life of Osamu Dazai, a detective trying to commit suicide. After this incident, Atsushi realizes that he has superhuman abilities. He can turn into a white tiger in the moonlight.

Soon, after Dazai learns about Atsushi’s powers, he immediately recruits him to his team. Since then, Atsushi has helped Dazai and his team solve several cases.