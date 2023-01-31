Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 5 Release date and Time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is ongoing, and so far, the creators have given us four amazing episodes. Now, the anime community is eagerly waiting for the fifth episode. Well, if you’re one of those fans, here’s all you need to know about Episode 5’s release schedule.

The latest season of Bungo Stray Dogs has been fantastic so far in terms of animation, story, and performances from the cast. Of course, it still remains one of many underrated gems of the anime industry; however, it still flaunts a loyal fanbase who watches the latest episodes religiously. And they aren’t wrong since Bungo Stray Dogs features some incredible characters tied together with a fantastic narrative.

Bungo Stray Dogs | Season 4 Official Trailer 2 | Crunchyroll BridTV 11732 Bungo Stray Dogs | Season 4 Official Trailer 2 | Crunchyroll https://i.ytimg.com/vi/42jw0P4mzKk/hqdefault.jpg 1215491 1215491 center 32600

When Does Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 5 Come Out?

Episode 5 of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 will release globally on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 7:30 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, Crunchyroll will follow a simulcast release schedule, so the release time will vary depending on your region. Anyway, here’s the exact release schedule you must follow for these time zones:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Central Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

Indian Time – 9:00 PM

How many episodes are remaining in Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4?

The fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs will feature a total of twelve episodes. The studio is consistent with the episode count, as the previous seasons also featured a similar number of episodes.

Bungo Stray Dogs SEASON 4

EPISODE-5 PREVIEW STILLS pic.twitter.com/iY9pETIBjO — Shonenleaks (@sh0nenleaks) January 30, 2023

Regardless, with four episodes already out for streaming on Crunchyroll, and the fifth one arriving this Wednesday, we’ll be left with seven more episodes to look forward to, before the season comes to an end. The good news is that the studio has been releasing new episodes on a weekly basis without taking any breaks, which, by the way, has been an issue with several ongoing anime series, including NieR Automata and Ayakashi Triangle. So, if the studio keeps with the weekly releases, the season will come to an end in March with the release of the 12th episode.