The Eminence in Shadow Episode 18 Release date and Time

Episode 18 of The Eminence in Shadow will be here soon, and here’s all you need to know about its release schedule.

The Eminence In Shadow features the story of Cid, a boy who is reborn in a fantasy world after dying from a car accident. Given this is his second opportunity to achieve his dreams, Cid tries to make the most out of it with the help of an Elven girl, Alpha. Cid even goes on to create his secret organization, Shadow Garden; however, he does that without realizing its true potential and purpose. So far, the anime series has delivered quite well in terms of narrative, and now, everyone is eager to find out if the upcoming episode will offer a similar experience.

For everyone asking, yes The Eminence in Shadow is worth the watch ? pic.twitter.com/IJrFL7I6M6 — Shonen_Labs (@Shonen_Labs) January 29, 2023

When Does The Eminence in Shadow Episode 18 Come Out?

Episode 18 of The Eminence in Shadow is scheduled to release worldwide on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, at 6:30 PT (Pacific Timing).

Crunchyroll will follow a simulcast release schedule, so the release time will vary depending on your region. So, here’s the exact time when you’ll get episode 18 in your regions:

Pacific Time- 6:30 AM

Central Time- 8:30 AM

Eastern Time- 9:30 AM

British Time- 2:30 PM

Indian Time- 8:00 PM

European Time- 4:30 PM

Preview for The Eminence in Shadow Episode 18 teases Bushin festival’s main match

The creators have released an official preview video for The Eminence in Shadow episode 18, which is titled “Betting in the moment.” As usual, the upcoming episode will feature Cid and his sister. But apart from that, the episode will mark the conclusion of the Bushin festival tournament, which, apparently, will pair Annerose with Mundane Mann. Annerose is quite familiar with the strategy Mundane Mann might use in the match, but only the episode will tell if Annerose’s predictions will be of any use.

Regardless, here’s the official preview video of the episode, which, interestingly, features quite funny narration from Cid: