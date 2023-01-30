Anime & Comics

How Old is Thorfinn in Vinland Saga Season 2?

The naughty little boy Thorfinn, whom we met in the first season of Vinland Saga, is all grown up now, and fans are curious to know his age in Season 2 of the anime series.

Throughout the first season, Thorfinn is seen struggling to avenge his father’s death from Askeladd, but in the end, his enemy gets killed by Canute. When Thorfinn attacks Canute, he gets captured and sent to Ketil’s farm to work in his fields as an enslaved person.

At the beginning of Vinland Saga, Thorfinn is a six-year-old naughty kid who never used to get tired of creating troublesome situations for his family. However, the kid lost his innocence the day he lost his father at the hands of Askeladd. Since then, the days have passed quickly, and Thorfinn grew up. So, how old is he in the new season of the animated series?

Thorfinn’s age in the new season of the animated series explained

Our main protagonist Thorfinn was a six-year-old kid at the beginning of the first season, as we already mentioned above. After his father Thors was murdered by Askeladd, he spent 11 years of his life in Askeladd’s band as a warrior, waiting for the perfect time to avenge his father’s death. However, he could not succeed in his motive as before he could kill his father’s murderer, Canute killed him.

Thorfinn tries to kill Canute, but destiny has some other plans for him; he is sent to the farms of a 44-year-old man named Ketil. Two years have passed after the first season’s events, which means Thorfinn is 19 years old at the beginning of Vinland Saga S2. Besides that, if the brand-new season covers the entire part of the Slave Arc, Thorfinn would be 22 years old when it concludes.

How strong does Thorfinn become in Vinland Saga?

Thorfinn is the son of the most potent warrior Thors, so it basically runs in his blood. However, following his father’s death, he learned fighting skills on the battlefield when he went with Askeladd. He not only became physically strong; in fact, he also worked on his mental strength.

Talking about his fighting abilities, he possesses incredible speed and can use two weapons simultaneously. Moreover, he targets the weak points of his enemies to release attacks on them.

A glimpse of his strength was also seen in the new season of the animated adaptation when he did not even utter a word while Ketil’s guard gave cuts on his entire body by his sword.

