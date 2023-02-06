Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6 Release date and Time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6 is close to its official release date, and in this post, we have provided the exact release schedule of the episode you must know.

The previous episode showed Ranpo solving the case of Kindaichi’s Murder. However, Poe played a crucial role as he did everything to help Ranpo solve the case. For instance, he was the one who found out that the last page of the Manuscript was not original; in fact, it was a photocopy.

They are on the case! ? (via Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4) pic.twitter.com/yse1pv2s3L — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) February 2, 2023

Well, the episode concluded by showing Mushitaro warning Ranpo about the next assignment his agency was offered, but before he could tell Ranpo everything, he got shot. Now, fans are curious to know what Mushitaro was trying to say and why he was killed.

When will Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6 get released?

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6 will get released on TOKYO MX in Japan at 11:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The international audience can catch up with the anime‘s upcoming episode on Crunchyroll following the below provided time schedule:

Pacific Standard Time- 6:00 AM (February 8th)

Central Standard Time- 8:00 AM (February 8th)

Eastern Standard Time- 9:00 AM (February 8th)

British Standard Time- 2:00 PM (February 8th)

Central European Time- 3:00 PM (February 8th)

Indian Standard Time- 7:30 PM (February 8th)

Philippine Standard Time- 10:00 PM (February 8th)

Australian Central Standard Time- 11:30 PM (February 8th)

Ranpo solves a delicate murder mystery in the fifth episode of the anime

A famous author was found dead, and it wasn’t a natural death. The novel he was working on before dying was not even published. However, Poe has already read its Manuscript, which states that the killer turns out to be an old acquaintance of the victim. Hence, Poe realized that the story is quite similar to the things that are going on in their lives. Moreover, when he saw the final page of the Manuscript with several smudge marks, he did not take much time to realize that someone had taken the original copy and attached a photocopy.

PREVIEW: "Bungo Stray Dogs" Season 4 Episode 6

Broadcast: February 8#BungouStrayDogs pic.twitter.com/4FYJDvGqmy — Anime Colony (@anime_colony) February 6, 2023

On the other side, when Ranpo is about to make Mushitaro confess his crimes, the cab driver points a gun at him. However, he could not do anything as the gun was fake. Ranpo stayed calm and watched Mushitaro drive the car.

Mushitaro encounters a phone in the car, and as soon as he picks it up, he gets transported to a place where he sees Ranpo. Mushitaro soon realizes that they are in the novel written by Kindaichi. Mushitaro reveals that he killed the author because of a personal grudge he was holding for a long time. However, Ranpo already knew that he was lying as the novelist met Mushitaro a few minutes before his death, so it’s Kindaichi who asked Mushitaro to free him from all the pain he had been suffering from, since the day he was diagnosed with gastric cancer.