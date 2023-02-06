Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 leaked clips excite Anime fans

Fans are already desperately waiting for Demon Slayer Season 3, and now as the leaked clips of the awaited season’s first episode are out on Twitter, fans are drooling to watch the first episode of the upcoming season to its entirety.

The first episode of The Swordsmith Village arc was released in 418 Japanese theatres on February 4 and 5. So, it’s pretty obvious to say that some fans have leaked several videos and photos on social media. The clips have introduced us to some new characters as well as some characters from the previous seasons of the anime. If you want to know more about the leaked content, keep reading the entire article.

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3, Episode 1 "Swordsmith Village Arc" is One Hour.



COMING APRIL 2023 ! pic.twitter.com/rS2hUM0A2x — Demon Slayer Perfect Shots (@KnYtweets) February 5, 2023

Demon Slayer Season 3’s leaked clips show the most influential characters

While the leaked clips see the recurring characters of the anime, they also introduce us to one of the main antagonists Upper-Rank One: Kokushibo. Besides him, two other main antagonists of the Swordsmith Village arc, Gyokko, Hantengub, and Nakime, were also revealed. A separate video clip featured Twelve Kizuki’s leader Kibutsuji Muzan, who was seen doing something with the demon’s blood. He was also seen taking the name of Upper-Rank Six: Gyutaro.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Leak / Spoiler

OPENING MILET X MAN WITH A MISSION#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerleaks #DemonSlayerSeason3 pic.twitter.com/AEWkriBZlG — Anime Junction (@SKeedaAnime) February 5, 2023

Demon Slayer has always been praised for its animation quality, and the anime’s leaked video clips showed that the animation quality had not been compromised. The third season of the anime already had hype when it was officially announced, but since the clips went viral on Twitter, fans are going eager for its official arrival on the streaming platforms.

Moreover, seeing the overwhelming response from the community on social media platforms, it’s safe to say that the upcoming season of Demon Slayer has everything that will help it to become the best season of the franchise.

The viral clips from the new season of Demon Slayer feature the Upper-Rank Demons meeting

One of the viral clips from Demon Slayer Season 3 showed the Upper-Rank Demons gathering at the Infinity Castle for a discussion. Gyokko and Akaza are seen having a conversation. While the former demon is a new entry in the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer, fans already know Akaza, as the demon has previously appeared in Mugen Train.

The clip also shows Akaza punching Doma as the latter’s actions annoy him. Seeing a lower-rank demon attacking a higher-rank demon, Kokushibo steps in and punishes Akaza. However, the punch does not affect Doma, as he is a high-rank holder.