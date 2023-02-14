Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is heading toward Episode 7’s release date, so here, we have accumulated the information regarding its release schedule.

Earlier, we saw the armed detective agency working on a new case assigned to them by the government. However, Ranpo tried to stop them as he received a warning from Mushitarou. It seems the warning was for their well-being because soon it was revealed that a group of people was trying to frame the detective agency by proving their involvement in several crimes.

This is not the first time Ranpo will have to handle such a case, but this time, several members of the agency will be framed at a time for murdering several government officials.

I like how Studio Bones is capable of gorgeous art and animation and simply hate Bungou Stray Dogs

When will Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 7 get released?

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 7 will release on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:00 PM JST on TOKYO MX, followed by other local channels in Japan. The other countries will get to watch the anime‘s episode on Crunchyroll at the following release timings:

Pacific Timing- 7:30 AM

Central Timing- 9:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 10:30 AM

Greenwich Mean Timing- 3:30 PM

Central European Time- 4:30 PM

Indian Timing- 9:00 PM

Phillipine Timing- 11:30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time- 2:00 AM

How many Episodes remain in the latest season?

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 consists of 13 episodes, which means the show will run for another six episodes after this week’s episode comes out. A total of thirteen episodes suggest the season will run for one cour.

Bungou Stray Dogs S4 #7 Preview & Staff



-Screenplay: Yoji Enokido



-Storyboard: Yoshiyuki Asai



-Episode Director: Kota Mori



-Chief Animation Director: Nobuhiro Arai



Bungou Stray Dogs S4 #7 Preview & Staff

-Screenplay: Yoji Enokido

-Storyboard: Yoshiyuki Asai

-Episode Director: Kota Mori

-Chief Animation Director: Nobuhiro Arai

-Animation Director: Ayumi Abe, Hiroki Kanno

The latest season of Bungo Stray Dogs is also the most extended season if compared to the previous ones, as all the seasons consisted of 12 episodes each.

Apart from that, It’s still to be confirmed whether the series will make a comeback with another season.