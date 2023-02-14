Aggretsuko Season 5 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and fans already want to know how many episodes will the animated series have.

The animated tv series has previously blessed us with four adorable seasons, and now it’s time to witness the red panda Retsuko’s life struggles in the brand new fifth season. This time she will be joined by her co-worker Haida, who loses his job, and after that, he gets kicked out of his own house. So, Retsuko will start living with him to support the demotivated Haida.

Who's this with Haida? What will Aggretsuko think?! Don't you wanna see what happens? SEASON 5 OF AGGRETSUKO STARTS IN 2 DAYS?????? pic.twitter.com/fGoINGKO6C — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 14, 2023

The theme and storyline of the series have made the first three seasons of the series sit on Rotten Tomatoes with 100% ratings. However, the fourth season received several criticisms as fans found Retsuko and Haida frustrating, so it could only gather 65% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Well, we expect the new season to come with improvements and get showered with the same amount of love as the first three seasons.

Aggretsuko Season 5 episode count explored

Aggretsuko Season 5 will come with ten episodes, following the same pattern as the first four seasons. In 2018, a Christmas special episode of Aggretsuko was released, making it a 51-episodic franchise.

The new season of the animated series will also be the last one, so don’t miss watching the red panda with a metal heart for the last time. However, the panda also appeared in several other media formats, such as video games and comic books, and we expect to see her in further media collaborations.

The rage is brewing ? Aggretsuko Season 5 premieres February 16th! pic.twitter.com/WBEYm0spZV — Aggretsuko (@aggretsuko) February 8, 2023

If you haven’t watched the previous season, you can watch the video shared by Netflix on Youtube ahead of the latest season’s announcement. The video will help you catch up with the major things that happened before the events of Season 5.