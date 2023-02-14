The Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible anime will be on hiatus after this week, with the release date of episode 7 delayed until April 2023.

The anime industry is suffering once again from a surge in cases of coronavirus. Over the past several weeks, multiple high-profile shows have been canceled or postponed because of rising cases in the production studios, including NieR: Automata, Bofuri, Ayakashi Triangle, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

Unfortunately, that list is set to be extended again with confirmation that the release date for Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible episode 7 will be delayed for at least the next six weeks – here is everything that frustrated fans need to know.

Announcing some anime shows that are delayed until further notice.?



?Ayakashi Triangle

?Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible

?The Misfit of Demon King Academy II

?Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense 2 #StarAnime #anime pic.twitter.com/HEphcHKpsW — STAR Anime (@STARAnimech) February 14, 2023

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible episode 7 delayed

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible episode 7 will be delayed worldwide and will not premiere on Tuesday, February 21 as many fans may have anticipated.

The official Japanese website has confirmed that episode 7 of the anime series will be postponed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases within the production team at Studio Pine Jam.

“Due to the spread of the new coronavirus, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episodes 7 and onward. The broadcasting and distribution of the program will start from the first episode in April 2023. We will announce the future broadcast date and time on our official website and Twitter when it is decided.”

The statement continued, “We apologize to all those who have been looking forward to the broadcast and distribution of this program. We will continue to work hard to deliver a better production while taking the safety of the staff and cast into consideration. Thank you for your continued support.”

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible episode 7 will now release in April 2023, a more specific return date remains TBA; however, the series is expected to restart its broadcast from episode 1.

Tuesday, February 21 – Episode 1 re-broadcast

Tuesday, February 28 – Episode 2 re-broadcast

Tuesday, March 7 – Episode 3 re-broadcast

Tuesday, March 14 – Episode 4 re-broadcast

Tuesday, March 21 – Episode 5 re-broadcast

Tuesday, March 28 – Episode 6 re-broadcast

The statement regarding the postponement of episode 7 made no mention of alterations to the Blu-Ray DVD sales, although further delays are anticipated.

Now Kubo is getting delayed…..



bruh pic.twitter.com/KStOv3TzHT — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) January 24, 2023

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible episode 6 release date and time

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible episode 6 is due to release on Tuesday, February 14.

The new episode, titled ‘The Infirmary and the Main Character’ will premiere at the following international times on HiDive:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 9 PM

Philippine Time – 11:30 PM

“When he dropped something, Shiraishi could not find himself as the person who dropped it, but on the day he dropped his handkerchief, a girl walking behind him picked it up and called out to him.

Wondering, he learns by chance that she is Kubo-san’s cousin, Saki, and that the woman he met at the bookstore is Kubo-san’s sister, Akina. Meanwhile, one day at school. Shiraishi, who was late, noticed something strange about Kubo-san who came out of the classroom during class. ……?” – Episode 6 synopsis, via official website.

Screenplay – Yuya Takahashi

Storyboard – Yasushi Murotani

Direction – Barusamikosukun

Chief Animation Director – Hikaru Aion, Yasuyuki Noda

Animation Supervisor – Tsutomu Ohno, Toshiro Yamamura, Shinjun Hojo, Yoshi Sato, and Mayumi Hidaka

This article will be updated as soon as a new release date for Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible episode 7 has been shared online.

MEET THE TEAM: Demon Slayer season 3 adds new cast members for Upper Ranks

Kubo-san wa Mob wo Yurusanai (Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible) anime will be postponed due to COVID after Episode 6…another anime of thsi season got delayed once again. Sad times#????#???????????#Kubosan pic.twitter.com/jBecnVdR69 — Shura (@ShuradoShikoten) January 24, 2023

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all