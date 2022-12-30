Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Release date and Time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is finally coming back after being away from our screens for a long time. The fourth season gets a release date that’s pretty close, and here, we have revealed the date when the new season of the popular anime will come out.

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, Bungo Stray Dogs came out with its first season of animated television series in 2016, and since then, it has blessed us with three seasons and two films. The anime was well-received for its animation and voice cast, but more than that, it was the anime’s story that caught everyone’s attention. Well, it’s time for the anime’s fourth season to get released. Well, When will we get to watch the new season of the anime?

When will Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 release?

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 will release on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:30 PM JST on TOKYO MX. Moreover, after its Japanese release, it will be simulcasted by Crunchyroll at below timings:

Pacific Timing- 6:30 AM

Central timing- 8:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 9:30 AM

Greenwich Timing- 2:30 PM

Indian Timing- 8:00 PM

Philippines Timing- 10:30 PM

What arc will be covered in the upcoming season

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3 ended by showing the entire Cannibalism Arc from the manga. The fourth season will start with the Cannibalism Aftermath Arc; after that, the anime will adapt the Hunting Dogs Arc.

At Crunchyroll Expo, the creators announced the anime’s voice cast, and it looks like every old voice actor is returning for the latest season. Apart from that, we also got a new trailer for Season 4, which features some action-packed, and of course, some hilarious scenes, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming season.

The Armed Detective Agency is back! ??



Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 arrives to Crunchyroll in January!

In fact, the trailer also hints at the arrival of the Decay of the Angel group, which, in the manga, features five members. In the manga, the terrorist group steals a page, which turns everything that’s written on it into a reality. So, the Hunting Dogs are called to deal with the terrorist group and get that page back.