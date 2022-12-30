The rising HiDive streaming platform has finally confirmed the Winter 2023 anime slate ahead of the new season.

Whilst the anime streaming industry continues to be dominated by the giant Crunchyroll service, HiDive has proven throughout the course of this year that fans should spread their attention to other platforms.

HiDive offers a seven-day free trial of the premium anime streaming service, with a subscription available for $4.99 a month, or $47.99 a year.

Thankfully, HiDive has now confirmed its 2023 Winter anime line-up with an exciting schedule of shows, including Spy Classroom, My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog, and DanMachi.

HiDive confirms Winter 2023 anime season

Tsurune – The Linking Shot –

Worldwide premiere via HiDive on Wednesday, January 4 at 11 AM ET.

“Protagonist Minato Narumiya has reignited his passion for kyudo, the Japanese martial art of archery. Along with his friends in the school kyudo club, he returns for an all-new second season and feature-length film of Kyoto Animation’s beloved Tsurune. Based on the three volume sports light novel series Tsurune -Kazemai High School Archery Club- written by Kotoko Ayano and illustrated by Chinatsu Morimoto. The first novel won a Special Judge Award in the Kyoto Animation Award competition in 2016 and was published by Kyoto Animation later that same year in December.” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog

Japanese premiere on Saturday, January 7 – HiDive release remains TBA.

“They say every dog has his day. That’s especially true for our protagonist, who was just turned into a dog and now lives every day under the care of his crush, Inukai-san! She happily dotes on her new companion, and while he wants to return to human form someday, there’s something wonderful about being cared for by the person he loves. Enjoy life through the eyes of a dog in My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog! Based on the shonen ecchi rom-com manga series by Itsutsuse and originally serialized in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket.” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte

Japanese premiere on Saturday, January 7 – HiDive release remains TBA.

“Endo and Kobayashi just decided to play A Magical Romance, an otome game featuring a devious villainess named Lieselotte. Kobayashi thinks Lieselotte is a traditionally dastardly villain but Endo insists Lieselotte is just misunderstood. The pair bicker and argue about Lieselotte’s character and motivations. But little do they know that Lieselotte’s in-game fiancé can hear their every word, and their colorful chatter will lead him down a completely different path than his character is supposed to tread! Based upon a fantasy light novel series written by Suzu Enoshima and illustrated by Eihi.” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

Spy Classroom

Japanese premiere on Thursday, January 5 – HiDive release remains TBA.

“Conflict-ravaged nations now deploy covert operatives instead of missiles. Lily is recruited into spy-training… but her practical skills are absolutely abysmal. Desperate to pass, she leaps at the chance to join the mysterious “Tomoshibi” team. Too bad the team is filled with even more hopeless spies. Together they must conquer the Impossible Mission and best their genius instructor, but the true purpose behind their classroom is more harrowing than they can imagine… Based on the spy thriller light novel series written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari.” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

Ippon again!

Japanese premiere on Monday, January 9 – HiDive release remains TBA.

“After one last tournament and an embarrassing loss in the final round, Michi decides to call it quits on the sport of judo. Between high school social activities and entrance exams, she’ll have no time to compete in the martial art she loves most, but putting aside old hobbies is a normal part of growing up. Still, the love of judo lingers—and it comes back full force when she meets her new classmate Towa, the girl who bested Michi in her final match! Towa wants to form a judo club at their school, but she’ll need new members to get it up and running. United by their love of judo, they’ll throw in their passions into the ring together and score ippon again!” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

Giant Beasts of ARS

Worldwide premiere via HiDive on Friday, January 6 at 12:30 PM ET.

“The great beasts created the land, but humans stole it. Angered, the beasts began eating humans, who in turn called upon the gods to fight the beasts. In the age of the sword, heroes and mythology, giant beasts are hunted by humans for profit. Jiro, who makes his living hunting beasts, encounters Kuumi, who is being chased by someone, and in that moment decides to save her. As rumors spread regarding humanity and a mysterious experiment, together they seek to discover the world’s secrets.” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

Farming Life in Another World

Japanese premiere on Friday, January 6 – HiDive release remains TBA.

“Life cut short by illness at just 39 years old, Machio Hiraku knows not to take simple blessings for granted. When a godlike figure gives him given a chance to live again, Hiraku has only the simplest of wishes for his new life: to be healthy, to live peacefully, to speak the local language, and to spend his days on an idyllic farm. Fresh air, sunshine, honest work, and good company combine to form the happy, peaceful existence Hiraku has always dreamed of.” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible

Japanese premiere on Tuesday, January 10 – HiDive release remains TBA.

“Junta Shiraishi has just one goal: to experience youth to the fullest! But this is easier said than done. Junta is so socially invisible that people at school would swear he skipped class even when he’s sitting right behind them. Everything changes when Junta meets Nagisa Kubo. She’s the only person who pays Junta any attention, and her constant teasing is sure to turn Junta’s quiet life upside down because Kubo won’t let him be invisible! Based on the seinen rom-com manga series by Nene Yukimori and serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump since October 2019.” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

The Eminence in Shadow

Worldwide premiere via HiDive on Wednesday, January 4 at 9:30 AM ET.

“Cid doesn’t want to be a flashy hero or a dastardly villain. He wants to operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society with wit and cleverness. So when he’s isekai’d to another world, he spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult, which he totally made up. Except he didn’t; not exactly. Little does he know the cult is real, and they’re not happy that his power fantasy just impeded their plans!” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

Lupin Zero

Worldwide premiere via HiDive on Friday, December 30 at 10 AM ET.

“The name of the world’s most notorious thief wasn’t always known across the globe. Even Lupin III had to start from zero! But his life gets a lot more exciting when he meets a young sharpshooter, Jigen, and finds himself embroiled in a dangerous situation with the local Yakuza. Lupin won’t be intimidated, though, because he has to live up to the name of the legendary thieves who came before him. Watch the rise of Lupin III in the franchise’s thrilling prequel, LUPIN ZERO!” – Synopsis, via HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Cour 2

Worldwide premiere via HiDive on Thursday, January 5 at 9 AM ET.

Urusei Yatsura Season 2

Worldwide premiere via HiDive on Thursday, January 5 at 1 PM ET.

