Bungou Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 4 Release date and Time

The followers of the popular mystery anime Bungou Stray Dogs must be curiously waiting for the fourth episode of the anime’s season 4. Well, this article is for such fans as it contains information regarding the anticipated episode’s release date and time.

Previously we saw officer Mitamura catching Ranpo, but he did not take him to the police station. Mitamura asks him to play a small game with him in which he will ask him several questions, and if Ranpo is able to answer them all without failing, he wins. Several unusual things happened between them, and suddenly, Mitamura intended to kill Ranpo. However, he did not succeed in his motive, all thanks to Fuzukawa.

I like how Studio Bones is capable of gorgeous art and animation and simply hate Bungou Stray Dogs pic.twitter.com/5GyfwInhnc — bees | stop cop city (@beeseus) January 23, 2023

Now, the next episode, titled ‘Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 1),’ will put its focus mainly on Kunikida and Fyodor.

When will Bungou Stray Dogs Season 4 episode 4 release?

Bungou Stray Dogs Season 4 episode 4 will release on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 7:30 AM PT. Originally, it will be broadcasted by Japanese channels such as Tokyo MX and TVA at 11:00 PM JST. After that, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode for the different regions of the world at the below timings:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Central Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

Indian Time – 9:00 PM

A brief recap of the previous episode

Fuzukawa searches for Ranpo and gets scared when he cannot find him after trying so much. He comes across a letter that Ranpo leaves for him on purpose. The letter states that Mitamura is the wrongdoer, and Ranpo also writes that Fuzukawa should find the cane. Fuzukawa finally gets the cane and a hidden device with it. After that, he dials a number and asks the person to help him.

On the other side, Mitamura takes Ranpo to an isolated place at an abandoned building. He says that the organization’s leaders are looking forward to torturing Ranpo if he does not agree to join their organization. When Ranpo disagrees, Mitamura points a gun toward him, but Fuzukawa stops him.

What does the preview of the upcoming episode hint at?

The preview shows that Kunikida is accused of something he hasn’t done. So, Ranpo vows to help him and clear his name. The preview also reveals that Fyodor Dostoevsky is the one who has set up the trap for Kunikida. So, Ranpo starts investigating the case, and the clues followed by him take him to an observatory, where he encounters a person who is destroying all the shreds of evidence.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Kunikida is accused of murdering a young girl because of a trap set by Fyodor. Unable to see through it, Rampo grows remorseful with her and vows to clear her of false accusations. Then, using the testimony and photos obtained from Pushkin as clues, she headed to an observatory where an expert in destroying evidence would appear. For a certain deal, the two of them forcibly lure in Poe, who happens to be in the same place, and go into hiding. However, what they saw when they got tired of waiting was the moment when the man in the photo fell to the ground…