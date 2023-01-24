Who is Arnheid in Vinland Saga season 2, does she have an equally-depressing backstory to other slaves, and who voices the new character?

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 debuted around the world yesterday, January 23, and introduced viewers to two new characters, Snake and Arnheid.

Whilst Snake maintains the Guest bodyguard group, Arnheid is more of a mystery and as Einar finds out, she isn’t Ketil’s daughter as many fans previously theorized.

So, who is Arnheid, and who voices the new characters in Vinland Saga season 2?

Who is Arnheid in Vinland Saga season 2?

In Vinland Saga season 2, Arnheid is a fellow slave on Ketil’s farm who works as Ketil’s personal maid and concubine.

Arnheid is a beautiful woman of Nordic descent with long blonde hair, who is known to be kind, hard-working, and honest when it comes to disputes between the Guests (bodyguards) and slaves.

According to the Fandom page, Arnheid was captured and sold as a slave whilst her husband Gardar was away fighting a neighboring army; sadly, her son was murdered at this time because female slaves without children were sold for higher prices.

“A king hearted woman who serves Ketil and is also a slave like Thorfinn and Einar. Her beauty is breathtaking, as even Einar fell in love with her at first sight.” – Arnheid character guide, via official website.

Word is Gardar will make an appearance in upcoming episodes of the Vinland Saga anime, so keep an eye out on Arnheid as the story on Ketil’s farm develops.

Who voices Arnheid in Vinland Saga season 2?

In Vinland Saga season 2, Arnheid is voiced by Saco Mayumi.

Saco (Sako) Mayumi is a 45-year-old Japanese actress and voice actress from Tokyo who is best-known for voicing Rikka in In/Spectre, Isabelle in Great Pretender, and Saki in Persona: Trinity Soul.

However, she is arguably better known with domestic audiences for dubbing Rachel McAdams (Sherlock Holmes, Southpaw), Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo), Scarlett Johansson (Iron Man 2, Lucy), Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), and Emma Stone (Maniac) in Japanese theatrical dubbings.

Speaking via the Vinland Saga website, Mayumi noted how “There are wars in every age. In textbooks, novels, manga and even on screens.”

“However, I have never felt this close to war, and emotions of anger, sadness and fear are bursting stronger than ever before. I spotted many Arnheid in the news that was reported every day. What can I do in this devastating reality? I played Arnheid, praying for hope and light ahead of the storm. Hopefully my role will reach out to everyone’s hearts.” – Saco Mayumi, via official website.

