The international release date and time for the upcoming Telugu-language film Butterfly have been confirmed for OTT streaming.

2022 may only have a few days left, but that doesn’t mean that OTT streaming content is taking the rest of the year off with several notable titles still preparing to premiere.

One of those titles is Butterfly, an upcoming Telugu-language action thriller starring the enigmatic Anupama Parameswaran.

So, what date and time will Butterfly release for OTT streaming around the world?

Butterfly release date and time for OTT streaming

The Telugu-language action thriller Butterfly is scheduled to premiere around the world via the Disney Plus Hotstar service on Thursday, December 29.

As confirmed by the Disney Plus Hotstar Telugu Twitter page, the film will release for OTT streaming at 12 AM IST.

Pacific Time – 10:30 AM (Dec 28)

Eastern Time – 1:30 PM (Dec 28)

British Time – 6:30 PM (Dec 28)

Pakistan Time – 11:30 PM (Dec 28)

India Time – 12 AM (Dec 29)

Philippine Time – 2:30 AM (Dec 29)

Disney Plus Hotstar currently offers the following subscription packages to new customers:

Premium – Rs 1499 per year, advertisement-free, four devices at 4K resolution

Super – Rs 899 per year, advertisement-supported, two devices at Full HD

Premium – Rs 299 per month, advertisement-free, four devices at 4K resolution

Starring Anupama Parameswaran, Nihal Kodhaty, and Bhumika Chawla, this film will follow the kidnapping of two children and the subsequent mission to find them alive; “several inter cuts of Operation Butterfly takes place.”

The main production staff for Butterfly is as followed:

Story, Screenplay, and Direction by Ghanta Satish Babu

Produced by Ravi Prakash Bodapati, Prasad Tiruvalluri, and Pradeep Nallimelli

Music Direction by Arviz & Gideon Katta

Art Directing by Vijay Makkena

Executive Produced by Narayana

Costume Designed by Harshitha Ravuri

Operation Butterfly is about to start in 1 day. Who is going to succeed? Who is going to succumb? ? Get ready to watch 'Butterfly' only on #DisneyPlusHS streaming tonight at 12am.@anupamahere #GennexTMovies @NihalKodhaty1 @bhumikachawlat @gsatishbabu8676 @RaviPrakashBod1 pic.twitter.com/YJSUT1zlyp — Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@DisneyPlusHSTel) December 28, 2022

