Butterfly release time and OTT streaming confirmed for Telugu movie
The international release date and time for the upcoming Telugu-language film Butterfly have been confirmed for OTT streaming.
2022 may only have a few days left, but that doesn’t mean that OTT streaming content is taking the rest of the year off with several notable titles still preparing to premiere.
One of those titles is Butterfly, an upcoming Telugu-language action thriller starring the enigmatic Anupama Parameswaran.
So, what date and time will Butterfly release for OTT streaming around the world?
Butterfly release date and time for OTT streaming
The Telugu-language action thriller Butterfly is scheduled to premiere around the world via the Disney Plus Hotstar service on Thursday, December 29.
As confirmed by the Disney Plus Hotstar Telugu Twitter page, the film will release for OTT streaming at 12 AM IST.
- Pacific Time – 10:30 AM (Dec 28)
- Eastern Time – 1:30 PM (Dec 28)
- British Time – 6:30 PM (Dec 28)
- Pakistan Time – 11:30 PM (Dec 28)
- India Time – 12 AM (Dec 29)
- Philippine Time – 2:30 AM (Dec 29)
Disney Plus Hotstar currently offers the following subscription packages to new customers:
- Premium – Rs 1499 per year, advertisement-free, four devices at 4K resolution
- Super – Rs 899 per year, advertisement-supported, two devices at Full HD
- Premium – Rs 299 per month, advertisement-free, four devices at 4K resolution
Starring Anupama Parameswaran, Nihal Kodhaty, and Bhumika Chawla, this film will follow the kidnapping of two children and the subsequent mission to find them alive; “several inter cuts of Operation Butterfly takes place.”
The main production staff for Butterfly is as followed:
- Story, Screenplay, and Direction by Ghanta Satish Babu
- Produced by Ravi Prakash Bodapati, Prasad Tiruvalluri, and Pradeep Nallimelli
- Music Direction by Arviz & Gideon Katta
- Art Directing by Vijay Makkena
- Executive Produced by Narayana
- Costume Designed by Harshitha Ravuri
The final few days of OTT in 2022
The final few days of 2022 are upon us, but which projects are still to release for OTT streaming in India:
- Aar Ya Paar (Drama) – Disney Plus Hotstar
- Chhota Bheem season 15 (Animation) – Netflix
- DSP (Film) – Netflix, Sun NXT
- Rocket Gang (Film) – ZEE5
- Sanjay On Call (Film) – Saina Play
- Uttwaraan (Film) – ZEE5
