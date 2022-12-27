Chainsaw Man fans breathe a sigh of relief knowing that there is enough source material to start working on season 2 straight away.

As soon as the credits roll on any anime finale, fans around the world will immediately begin to turn their attention toward the future and specifically, what could be next for their favorite franchises.

Typically, anime renewals are dependent on the availability of source material from an original light novel or manga series, as well as the success of the wider franchise; thankfully, Denji has both in abundance.

Ahead of the season 1 finale, MAPPA is yet to confirm season 2 of Chainsaw Man is in production; however, fans can be confident of the anime series’ eventual return – here is everything that you need to know.

Who deserves anime of the year ? pic.twitter.com/4QSMVcqouH — ????? ? (@SageToji) December 15, 2022

Chainsaw Man season 1 finale release time

The season 1 finale of the Chainsaw Man anime series is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, December 28; with episode 12 set to release via Crunchyroll on Tuesday, December 27.

Chainsaw Man episode 12 will launch for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 3:30 AM

Chainsaw Man season 2 renewal status explored

As previously noted, Chainsaw Man has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2; however, it should only be a matter of time before an official announcement is made.

This is because not only is there enough source material from the original manga series for production on season 2 to start straight away, but the anime adaptation is easily popular enough to warrant a continuation.

Season 1 episode 12 is set to cover up until volume 5 chapter 3 of Tatsuki Fijumoto’s original works. The good news for fans is that 12 complete Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan (11 of which are also available in English) with volume 13 set to release in January 2023.

This means that there is indeed enough source material for production to start straight away on Chainsaw Man season 2; an often-dictating factor in modern anime renewals.

Moreover, the anime adaptation proved to be a success for the original manga, boosting sales throughout its Fall 2022 broadcast. The series was reported to have more than 18 million copies in circulation by October 2022; however, that figure had been boosted to 20 million by November 2022.

The TV series should also prove popular enough to merit the resources needed at Studio MAPPA to produce a second action-packed season. Ahead of the season 1 finale, Chainsaw Man is sitting at 8.8/10 on MyAnimeList, 4.5/5 on Anime Planet, 8.7/10 on IMDB, 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 86% on Anilist.

The only potential problem here is that Studio MAPPA already has an exhaustingly busy schedule ahead of them in 2023. Not considering the recent drama surrounding One Punch Man, the studio is confirmed to be working on Vinland Saga season 2, Campfire Cooking in Another World, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and the final part of Attack on Titan.

Overall, whilst Chainsaw Man’s season 2 renewal is all but guaranteed, fans may be waiting until late-2023 or more realistically, 2024 before the anime series makes its return.

mappa employees waking up to animate



– jujutsu kaisen season 2

– attack on titan season 4 part 3

– hell’s paradise

– alice illusion factory movie

– chainsaw man

– vinland saga s2



and now one punch man season 3 pic.twitter.com/BYayQsQazb — Silalahi (@judea_silalahi) December 27, 2022

