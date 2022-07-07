What date and time will Call of the Night release online, and where can fans around the world watch the new anime series?

The 2022 Summer anime slate is finally here and with it, fans around the world are busy finding those series that they will stick with over the next three months.

Whilst the majority of international fans will immediately head to Crunchyroll for the latest anime blockbusters, there are plenty of other platforms showcasing some fascinating new series this slate.

This includes Call of the Night, but where can fans watch the new anime online and when will episodes release around the world?

Where to watch Call of the Night anime

Call of the Night is exclusively streaming for fans in North America and Europe via the HiDive platform.

New customers wanting to watch Call of the Night each week on HiDive can purchase a subscription to the platform, priced at just $4.99 a month.

There is also an option to purchase an annual subscription to HiDive, which will set you back $47.99 a year – a 20% discount from the monthly plan.

The good news is that if you don’t want to add another streaming subscription to your wallet straight away, there is also a 14-day free trial available.

Sadly, the series is not available on Crunchyroll and there are currently no public plans for simulcasting on the platform.

Call of the Night, which airs tonight, probably has the highest chance of being the most popular new seasonal among the Reddit/MAL/Anitwt, etc. crowds, I suppose.



Been a slow season so far with premieres just gradually tricking out but not attracting too much buzz just yet pic.twitter.com/qq3vn4Ne9Q — ?? Frog-kun ?? (@frog_kun) July 7, 2022

Call of the Night: Release date and time

As confirmed by HiDive, Call of the Night episode 1 will premiere on Thursday, July 7th.

All new episodes will premiere for online streaming via HiDive from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 10:30 AM

Eastern Time – 1:30 PM

British Time – 6:30 PM

European Time – 7:30 PM

India Time – 11 PM

Philippine Time – 1:30 AM (July 8)

Australia Central Time – 3 AM (July 8)

The opening theme song is called “Datenshi” and the closing is “Yofukashi no Uta”, both performed by Creepy Nuts.

TV Anime "Call of the Night" OP Audio

"Daten (??)" by Creepy Nuts pic.twitter.com/EUn71yGbLV — AnimeHype (@_AnimeHype) June 30, 2022

Where to read the original manga series

As of July 7th, 11 complete Tankobon volumes of the Call of the Night manga series have been published in Japan.

Sadly, only 8 of those available volumes have been published in English with Viz Media, volume 9 is set to release on September 13th.

Physical copies of the Call of the Night manga can be purchased through Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones and Bookshop.

Alternatively, digital versions of the manga series are available through Google Play, iBooks, Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble’s Nook service.

By Tom Llewellyn