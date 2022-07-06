Here are the Top Nine anime series to keep an eye out for that will be streaming on HiDive this Summer broadcasting slate.

Crunchyroll has a tight grip on the anime streaming industry and alongside Netflix, the pair dominate the vast majority of simulcast releases.

However, one of the fastest-growing platforms appears to be HiDive, which has made a name for itself over the past few broadcasting slates for picking up the shows that missed Crunchyroll by.

As we start a new broadcasting slate, fans should be aware that there are at least nine major anime series on HiDive that are well worth your attention this Summer.

How to get a HiDive streaming subscription

HiDive is quickly making a name for itself as an alternative anime streaming platform to Crunchyroll, following the absence of Funimation with the infamous merger last year.

Interestingly, HiDive is actually the cheaper platform to subscribe to, although it currently offers only a fraction of the simulcast anime that Crunchyroll airs.

Fans can take advantage of a 14-day free trial, with a subscription to the platform currently costing only $4.99 a month.

There is also an option to purchase a yearly subscription at $47.99 per annum, which includes a 20% discount compared to the monthly release.

Made in Abyss season 2

Made in Abyss season 2 is titled “The Golden City of the Scorching Sun” and premieres today, July 6th on HiDive.

The 12-episode second season will focus on the events directly following those of the third Made in Abyss movie, Dawn of the Deep Soul from 2020.

Tokyo Mew Mew Mew

Tokyo Mew Mew Mew is a new anime project from the iconic fantasy rom-com series from 2022 animated by Studio Pierrot.

The series airs new episodes every Tuesday from 9 AM PT/12 PM ET and 5 PM BST, with the first episode having released on July 5th.

Call of the Night

Adapting the hit manga series by Kotoyama, this anime is set up to be one of the most highly-anticipated shows of the 2022 Summer slate.

Call of the Night is an upcoming Vampire series from Liden Films, set to premiere via HiDive at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET/6:30 PM BST on Thursday, July 7th.

Chimimo

Chimimo is labelled as a heart-warming comedy series that tells the story of an adorable messenger from hell who ends up freeloading off a family of humans.

The Shin-Ei Animation series is scheduled to premiere via HiDive on 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET/6:30 PM BST on Thursday, July 7th.

Prima Doll

Prima Doll is an upcoming original series from Bibury Animation Studios that tells the story of a group of android mechanics in a downtown café.

Episode 1 is scheduled to release on Friday, July 8th at 9:30 AM PT/12:30 PM ET/5:30 PM BST.

When will Ayumu make his move?

From Studio Silver Link, this slice-of-life romantic comedy anime tells the story of a will they-won’t they relationship between two students with a love of Shogi.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 8th at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM BST.

Vermeil in Gold

Set in a magical high school, this new comedy series from Staple Entertainment is certainly going to turn heads as the main character needs “passionate kisses” to activate their powers.

Episode 1 made its HiDive premiere on July 5th, with episodes launching from 7 AM PT/10 AM ET/3 PM BST.

ShinePost

The latest Idol series is set to take the world by storm, this series is produced by Studio Kai and is adapting the hit manga series from Rakuda.

ShinePost will release via HiDive for global streaming on Tuesday, July 12th at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET/6:30 PM BST.

My Isekai Life

Full name, My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World, this series is from Studio Revoroot.

The Isekai action-adventure series made its debut on July 4th, with episodes airing every Monday from 5 AM PT/8 AM ET/1 PM BST.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]