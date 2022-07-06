Where can fans around the world watch the Vermeil in Gold anime series and when will new episodes release for online streaming?

Another start to a new anime broadcasting slate, another few weeks spent hectically figuring out which series to stick with for the next three months.

One series that will certainly grab the attention of some anime fans is Vermeil in Gold; a new magical show that is certainly not appropriate for kids.

However, with the series not appearing on Crunchyroll, many fans are wondering where Vermeil in Gold is available to watch online through and what date/time new episodes will release.

What is Vermeil in Gold about?

Vermeil in Gold is an anime adaptation by Staple Entertainment (3 Seconds Later, He Turned Into a Beast) of Kota Amana’s original manga series.

Labelled as a fantasy romantic comedy, the series tells the story of Alto, a young magician who is on the verge of failing and dropping out of his school. One day, he finds a mysterious Grimoire and draws a magic circle and to his surprise, an extremely powerful devil appears after being awakened by Alto after centuries asleep.

The devil becomes his familiar and grants him her own magical powers, making him one of the most powerful spellcasters in the country. The only problem for Alto is that the “transfer” of powers can only be done…through passionate kisses.

As close female friends grow jealous of Alto’s new relationship, his life becomes evermore complicated as he learns more about the devil’s true powers.

Where to watch Vermeil in Gold online

The Vermeil in Gold anime won’t be simulcast on Crunchyroll and instead, the new series has found a home on the HiDive platform.

New users can take advantage of HiDive’s current subscription model, which is priced at just $4.99 a month.

There is also an option to subscribe annually to the platform, which is set at a 20% discount compared to the monthly plan at $47.99 per year.

More good news is that there is also a try before you buy option with a 14-day free trial of the HiDive service.

The platform is currently simulcasting Made in Abyss, Call of the Night, Tokyo Mew Mew Mew and Prime Doll across the 2022 Summer slate. You can find a more detailed breakdown of the top shows to look out for here.

Vermeil in Gold: Release date and time for HiDive streaming

The Vermeil in Gold anime premiered on July 5th and as confirmed by HiDive, new episodes will be released as a simulcast title every Tuesday for international viewers.

Per the Vermeil in Gold page, simulcast episodes will be made available to stream around the world from the following times:

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 PM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 7:30 PM

Philippine Time – 10 AM

Australia Time – 1:30 AM

Season 1 of Vermeil in Gold is currently slated to release 12 episodes across the 2022 Summer broadcasting slate.

