Carnival Row season 2 episode count and release schedule confirmed

By Jo Craig

Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss in a tweed cape in Carnival Row
Carnival Row - Cr. Julie Vrabelova/© 2010-2023 Amazon.com

After over three years of waiting, we are being returned to the grungy setting of Carnival row and we confirm the release date, reveal the episode count of season 2, and provide a release schedule.

Season 1 of the series arrived on Amazon back in August 2019 and was later renewed for a second and final season, with production on the sophomore run halting several times due to the pandemic and the birth of Orlando Bloom’s child.

Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham for Amazon and based on Beacham’s speculative screenplay, The Killing on Carnival Row, the neo-noir fantasy series, Carnival Row, is set in the titular location inhabited by mythical creatures and plagued with crime, starring Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, David Gyasi, and more.

Carnival Row season 2 release date

Carnival Row season 2 is scheduled to release on Friday, February 17, 2023, on Amazon Prime.

Writers involved in season 2 include Marc Guggenheim, Sarah Byrd, Wesley Strick, Tania Lotia, Dylan Gallagher, and Mateja Boži?evi?.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads:

“In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate (AKA Philo) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane. Tourmaline inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra, Imogen Spurnrose and her partner Agreus Astrayon encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.”

Carnival Row – Cr. Julie Vrabelova/© 2010-2023 Amazon.com

How many episodes in Carnival Row season 2?

The Carnival Row episode count for season 2 is confirmed to have 10 episodes, which is two installments more than the episode count of season 1.

Each episode lasts between 50-67 minutes and the second season has been confirmed to be the final season of the show.

Past directors on season 1 included Thor Freudenthal, Anna Foerster, and Andy Goddard, but there is currently no word on whether these directors will return to the helm in season 2.

Carnival Row season 2 release schedule

Season 2 on Amazon Prime will begin streaming with a double-bill premiere on the aforementioned release date.

New installments will then be released weekly on a Friday and IMDB confirmed that there will be two episodes premiering every week.

Below, we have included a full release schedule for season 2 including episode titles:

  • Episode 1: Fight and Flight – February 17, 2023
  • Episode 2: New Dawn – February 17, 2023
  • Episode 3: The Martyr’s Hand – February 24, 2023
  • Episode 4: An Unkindness of Ravens – February 24, 2023
  • Episode 5: Reckoning – March 3, 2023
  • Episode 6: Original Sins – March 3, 2023
  • Episode 7: Kindred – March 10, 2023
  • Episode 8: Facta Non Verba – March 10, 2023
  • Episode 9: Battle Lines – March 17, 2023
  • Episode 10: Carnival Row – March 17, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

