Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode count, release date and cast confirmed

Oh Captain, my Captain!

By Jo Craig

Star Trek: Picard season 3 premiere featuring Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard standing at the bridge wearing a fleet jacket
Star Trek: Picard - Cr. Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube.

Prepare to welcome back your captain to the deck, as Patrick Stewart returns as the titular leader in one of Paramount’s staple shows. We reveal how many Star Trek: Picard season 3 episodes there are, confirm the premiere’s release date, and introduce you to the cast involved this time around. 

Picard season 1 was previously released back in January 2020 on CBS All Access – which later rebranded to Paramount+ – with a second season debuting in March 2022. Season 3 is confirmed to be the final season.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, the science-fiction drama, Star Trek: Picard is the eighth overall Star Trek series in the franchise, following retired Starfleet admiral, Jean-Luc Picard. 

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

UK fans are in luck, as new episodes from season 3 are set to debut the following day on Amazon Prime after its US release.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads:

“In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

Elsewhere, Star Trek: Discovery is preparing to launch season 5 on Paramount+, which is expected to release around summer 2023.

How many episodes in Star Trek: Picard season 3? Release schedule confirmed

Season 3 is confirmed to have 10 episodes altogether, matching the episode count of its first two seasons.

The final run will stream on a weekly basis, every Thursday, and the following release schedule confirms that the final episode of the show will air on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Below, we have included the full season 3 release schedule complete with the episode titles we know so far:

  • Episode 1: The Next Generation – February 16, 2023
  • Episode 2: TBA – February 23, 2023
  • Episode 3: TBA – March 2, 2023
  • Episode 4: TBA – March 9, 2023
  • Episode 5: Imposter – March 16, 2023
  • Episode 6: TBA – March 23, 2023
  • Episode 7: TBA – March 30, 2023
  • Episode 8: TBA – April 6, 2023
  • Episode 9: TBA – April 13, 2023
  • Episode 10: TBA – April 20, 2023
Star Trek: Picard – Cr. Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube.

Meet the Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast

The leading man, Patrick Stewart, is returning for the Enterprise’s final mission with his crew on board, alongside LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Jonathan Frakes.

New additions include Amanda Plummer as the Shrike’s captain and Ed Speelers as Dr. Crusher’s assistant.

Notable absences from the Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast include Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, and Isa Briones.

Below, we have included the cast list and characters from season 3:
Patrick Stewart – Jean-Luc Picard
LeVar Burton – Lt Commander Geordi La Forge
Michael Dorn – Worf
Gates McFadden – Dr. Beverly Crusher
Jonathan Frakes – William Riker
Marina Sirtis – Deanna Troi
Brent Spiner – Adam Soong – Data
Daniel Davis – Professor Moriarty
Amanda Plummer – Captain Vadic
Ed Speelers – Dr. Beverly Crusher’s assistant
Todd Stashwick – Captain Liam Shaw

