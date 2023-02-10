Prepare to welcome back your captain to the deck, as Patrick Stewart returns as the titular leader in one of Paramount’s staple shows. We reveal how many Star Trek: Picard season 3 episodes there are, confirm the premiere’s release date, and introduce you to the cast involved this time around.

Picard season 1 was previously released back in January 2020 on CBS All Access – which later rebranded to Paramount+ – with a second season debuting in March 2022. Season 3 is confirmed to be the final season.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, the science-fiction drama, Star Trek: Picard is the eighth overall Star Trek series in the franchise, following retired Starfleet admiral, Jean-Luc Picard.

MORE AMAZON PRIME: Is The Legend of Vox Machina renewed for season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

UK fans are in luck, as new episodes from season 3 are set to debut the following day on Amazon Prime after its US release.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads:

“In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

Elsewhere, Star Trek: Discovery is preparing to launch season 5 on Paramount+, which is expected to release around summer 2023.

How many episodes in Star Trek: Picard season 3? Release schedule confirmed

Season 3 is confirmed to have 10 episodes altogether, matching the episode count of its first two seasons.

The final run will stream on a weekly basis, every Thursday, and the following release schedule confirms that the final episode of the show will air on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Below, we have included the full season 3 release schedule complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: The Next Generation – February 16, 2023

– February 16, 2023 Episode 2: TBA – February 23, 2023

Episode 3: TBA – March 2, 2023

Episode 4: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 5: Imposter – March 16, 2023

– March 16, 2023 Episode 6: TBA – March 23, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – March 30, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – April 6, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – April 13, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – April 20, 2023

Star Trek: Picard – Cr. Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube.

Meet the Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast

The leading man, Patrick Stewart, is returning for the Enterprise’s final mission with his crew on board, alongside LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Jonathan Frakes.

New additions include Amanda Plummer as the Shrike’s captain and Ed Speelers as Dr. Crusher’s assistant.

Notable absences from the Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast include Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, and Isa Briones.

Below, we have included the cast list and characters from season 3:

Patrick Stewart – Jean-Luc Picard

LeVar Burton – Lt Commander Geordi La Forge

Michael Dorn – Worf

Gates McFadden – Dr. Beverly Crusher

Jonathan Frakes – William Riker

Marina Sirtis – Deanna Troi

Brent Spiner – Adam Soong – Data

Daniel Davis – Professor Moriarty

Amanda Plummer – Captain Vadic

Ed Speelers – Dr. Beverly Crusher’s assistant

Todd Stashwick – Captain Liam Shaw

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all