Chainsaw Man anime gets a new trailer and cast details

It’s been a while since fans got any new information on MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man anime adaptation, scheduled to release this Fall. Finally, the moment is here, and we have a new trailer and cast information of the upcoming anime.

The Chainsaw Man‘s anime adaptation was announced in 2020, but not much information was given to the audience. Everyone is eager to see how the black-and-white characters from the Manga will look on the screens. Previously, fans expected to get the details on the Anime Expo. Still, during the event, it was announced that the anime would get an official PV and cast information at Crunchyroll Expo.

We have already gotten to see the first key visual in which Denji made an appearance, and a year ago, we saw the first PV teaser. The announcement regarding the new trailer was made via the Chainsaw Man‘s official Twitter Account.

Chainsaw Man gets a New Trailer

Chainsaw Man gets a brand new trailer through a live stream by Mappa. Fans are overjoyed to see Denji, Power, Makima, and Aki Hayakawa in the trailer. You can have a look at the awaited trailer below:

The animated show’s cast revealed

MAPPA made the cast revelations:

Denji will be voiced by Kikunosuke Toya

Makima will be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki

Aki Hayakawa will be voiced by Shogo Sakata

Power will be voiced by Fairouz Ai

THE NEW STILLS FROM THE CHAINSAW MAN TRAILER ARE WILDDDDDDD ???#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/uh9o6HiA7g — Howlxiart (@howlxiart) August 5, 2022

What is Chainsaw Man about?

Chainsaw Man tells the story of the main protagonist Denji, a poor young man who works hard to pay off the debts of his deceased father. Later, he is killed by Yakuzza, who has made a deal with Zombie Devil. When Denji gets fused with Chainsaw Devil, his body parts get converted into Chainsaws making him Chainsaw Man. However, unlike other devils, Chainsaw Man joined the devil hunter group to protect society from the devils.

Chainsaw Man manga has released 101 chapters in total, and it has gained a massive loyal fanbase. So, we may say that the anime adaptation will also be received well by the audience worldwide.