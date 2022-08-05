Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 sadly gets delayed; new release date confirmed

As everyone waits for Denji’s comeback in the second part of Chainsaw Man manga, it’s quite heartbreaking to learn that Chapter 102 of the manga is delayed.

The four chapters of Chainsaw Man, part 2, mainly focus on the new character Asa Mitaka who has been fused with the War Devil. Now, fans can’t wait to see Denji in the upcoming chapters of the manga. However, we have to wait a long to see what will happen next.

Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ BridTV 2968 Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ 813373 813373 center 32600

As per the schedule, Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 was supposed to release on August 10, 2022. However, on August 2, the official Twitter account of Chainsaw Man revealed that the upcoming chapter will get released on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The chapter will follow the same time schedule as the other chapters; here’s the schedule that you may follow:

Pacific Timing: 8 AM (August 16)

Eastern Timing: 11 AM (August 16)

British Timing: 4 PM (August 16)

European Timing: 5 PM (August 16)

Indian timing: 8:30 PM (August 16)

Philippine Timing: 11 PM (August 16)

Japanese Timing: 12 AM (August 17)

Australia Timing: 12:30 AM (August 17)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 101: Recap

Asa Mitaka thanks Yuko for the shoes she gave her the other day. After that, Yuko asks Asa if she wants to team up with her after school and go devil-hunting. She also says they could earn a lot of money by killing the devils without earning a college degree. Asa agrees with that.

After school, they both start talking about their backstories.

Asa tells Yuko that her parents were killed by devils when she was a kid. In return, Yuko also tells her that she has faced the same thing, so she wants to avenge the death of her parents by killing all the devils. In continuation, she says, how about joining the devil hunter group and becoming best buddies? Asa agrees with her.

Later, as Yuko goes washroom, the War Devil appears in front of Asa and asks her to kill Yuko as she can be a powerful weapon for killing Chainsaw Man. However, Asa disagreed. Later, Yuko and Asa witnessed a man giving a speech to a crowd about how humanity is not safe due to the devil’s existence.

After a while, the duo saw the Bat Devil attacking people, but Yoru, aka War Devil, tells Asa that she can’t take over her body in her fear state. Hence, she asks Asa to walk away from the location slowly, but as Asa starts running, she catches the devil’s attention.