Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 Delayed, New Release Date Confirmed

Finally, the second part of the beloved Chainsaw Man Manga featured everyone’s favorite Denji. However, as fans craved Chainsaw Man and War Devil’s first interaction, the news of the Manga going on hiatus popped up. Yes, it’s true Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 was expected to release on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, but sadly we have to wait a little longer for the chapter.

The previous chapter brought Denji with a bang as he made an entry while the Cockroach Devil chased Asa Mitaka and Yuko. It’s definitely ironic that Asa Mitaka serves as a vessel to the devil who wants to hunt Chainsaw Man, and our hero is saving her. Well, that’s the brilliance of Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 will officially release on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8 AM Pacific Time. Fans residing in different time zones can check out the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing: 8 AM (August 30)

Eastern Timing: 11 AM (August 30)

British Timing: 4 PM (August 30)

European Timing: 5 PM (August 30)

Indian timing: 8:30 PM (August 30)

Philippine Timing: 11 PM (August 30)

Japanese Timing: 12 AM (August 31)

Australia Timing: 12:30 AM (August 31)

As the Manga gets a digital release and is not published in any magazine, it won’t be a good idea to hope to get the early spoilers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 Quick Recap

Asa Mitaka and Yuko are being chased by Bat Devil, and the duo falls to the ground as the huge devil attacks them. As they are injured, and Yuko cannot run, Yoru (The War Devil) shows up and tries to convince Asa to kill Yuko and use her as a weapon. The devil also tells her to recall what condition was kept in front of her while she was being offered a new life. However, Asa preferred saving her friend from the devil. So, she picked Yuko up in her arms and started running.

While running, she again fumbled and fell to the ground. Then, she starts recalling that she always falls whenever a challenging situation occurs. After a few minutes, Bat Devil got tangled in a battle between the cockroach devil and Chainsaw Man. The latter smashed the Cockroach Devil into the wall and killed the Bat Devil simultaneously.

Again he continued fighting Cockroach Devil, who challenged him to either save a car full of people or a lone college boy. However, Chainsaw Man preferred to save a cat nearby and kill the devil.

