A KonoSuba spin off anime based on Megumin’s own “An Explosion on This Wonderful World” series has been announced alongside season 3.

The anime gods have blessed us all with more of God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World…KonoSuba!

The iconic series has been notably absent from our screens for a number of years; however, fans had been expecting some more anime content to be shared following 12 months of teasers.

However, not many of us would have expected a new KonoSuba spin off anime to be announced as well as the third season of the main series going into production – here’s everything you need to know.

KonoSuba spin off anime featuring Megumin announced

Today, May 28th, at a livestreamed event on the KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel, it was announced that a KonoSuba spin off adaptation of “An Explosion on This Wonderful World” was in the works alongside season 3.

The new series will be an anime adaptation of the spin off light novel and manga series of the same name, which ran from 2014-2015 and 2016-2018 respectively. “An Explosion on This Wonderful World” takes place one year before Aqua x Kazuma enter the story, focusing as the title suggests, on the one and only Megumin.

Per the series description on Yen Press, “One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the “Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,” is hard at work.”

“Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well…every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister’s away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin’s little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God’s tomb…” – Yen Press synopsis.

Megumin will again be played by Rie Takahashi, with Aki Toyosaki also reprising her role as the adorable Yun Yun – no other cast members have been announced just yet.

“Please look forward to the story of Gumin, who longs for explosive magic before meeting Kazuma and his friends!” – Konosubaanime, via Twitter.

The following production staff members were also announced, with Studio Drive animating the new Konosuba spin off anime series:

Director: Yujiro Abe

Supervisor: Takaomi Kanya

Series Composition: Makoto Uezu

Character Design: Koichi Kikuta

Where to read the original light novel and manga series

The “KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World” light novel made its debut first on July 1st, 2014 in Japan and over the next year, would release a total of three volumes.

Thankfully, all three volumes of the spin off light novel series have been published in English, fans can purchase copies via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo and RightStuf.

Five volumes of the manga version were published from June 2019 through June 2020 in Japan, again all those volumes are available in English already at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo and RightStuf.

The series then got a sequel after the conclusion of the light novel version, called “KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Bonus Story”.

[NEWS] KonoSuba is getting a third season a new spin-off anime based on KonoSuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World light novel that focuses on Megumin! pic.twitter.com/4qhwAbkxVe — Anime-Planet (@AnimePlanet) May 28, 2022

