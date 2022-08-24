One Piece Chapter 1058 Release date, Time and Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1057 brought a conclusion to the Wano Arc by showing Luffy leaving the Wanokuni Kingdom with the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, while fans wait for One Piece Chapter 1058, we want to present to you the early spoilers that recently surfaced on the internet. Furthermore, this post will also inform you about the anticipated chapter’s release schedule.

The previous chapter showed Luffy leaving Wano while Yamato did not go with them as she had a lot to explore in the Wano Country. So, basically, our beloved Luffy is heading towards his next adventurous ride, and the early spoilers put focus on characters like Mihawk, Buggy The Clown, and Crocodile.

One Piece Chapter 1058 will officially come out on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:00 am JST. The time may vary as per different time zones, so below is the time schedule that’s set according to fans residing in different time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time – 8:00 am, August 28th

Central Daylight Time – 10:00 am, August 28th

Eastern Daylight Time – 11:00 am, August 28th

British Summer Time – 4:00 pm, August 28th

Central European Summer Time– 5:00 pm, August 28th

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 pm, August 28th

Philippine Time – 11:00 pm, August 28th

The early spoilers of Chapter 1058 of One Piece reveal that Buggy is not the leader of Cross Guild. In fact, it was Crocodile who created Cross Guild, and he sent the invitation to Mihawk. All the misunderstandings happened because of Buggy’s picture in the middle of the poster, which made the Marines believe that Buggy is leading the Cross Guild.

Apart from that, Bounties have been revealed for the Straw Hat Crew members, and Zoro gets the maximum bounty. Besides him, we see Jinbe and Sanji making it in second and third place, respectively.

Mihawk, Buggy, and Crocodile also get huge bounties, but everyone is shocked to see Buggy The Clown getting a bounty of more than 3 Billion Berries. Buggy also has a debt that he has to repay. Finally, the end of the chapter sees Sobo calling the Revolutionary Army.

