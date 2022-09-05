Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 gets a new release date after getting delayed

Chainsaw Man manga again changes the schedule, and chapter 104, which was supposed to release this week, has been delayed. So, here’s everything you need to know about the chapter’s new release schedule.

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga has been one of the most highly acclaimed manga series of all time. Since the manga has returned with a second part, fans are showering the equal amount of love that they had showered on the first part.

Well, as the mangaka has changed the schedule for Chapter 104, let’s find out on what day the chapter will arrive.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 was initially expected to release on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, but now it will release on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. This means fans have to wait for another week to read the chapter. Like every previous chapter, fans can read the chapter on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Below, we have listed the release times as per different time zones:

Pacific Time – 8:00 AM

Eastern Time – 11:00 AM

British Time – 4:00 PM

European Time – 5:00 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11:00 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM (September 14th)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103: A Quick Recap

The locals get interviewed after the Chainsaw Man fights the Bat and Cockroach Devil. The interviewer gets mixed reactions from the people as for someone, Chainsaw Man is the nicest superhero and a cool guy. For others, he is very destructive and someone who saves people and animals to eat them.

Denji also gets interviewed, but his interview is cut short as he tries to reveal his contact number in front of the camera. He does this because, before him, a girl (during the interview) said she was looking for Chainsaw Man’s phone number.

Chainsaw Man is now following a Bi-Weekly Schedule it seems



After that, Denji crosses paths with Hirofumi Yoshida, who says that he had met Denji before, but Denji couldn’t recall their meeting. They went to a cafe, and Denji revealed that he had no money despite being a superhero. Yoshida reveals that he works for an organization that wants him to keep Chainsaw Man’s secret identity a secret. However, Denji says that he wants his identity to come out as he can get girls quickly that way.