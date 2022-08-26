My Hero Academia Chapter 364 Release date, Time and Spoilers

My Hero Academia‘s previous chapter showed Bakugo lying unconscious and Shigaraki announcing that he’s dead. However, several characters, including Monoma, refused to accept Bakugo’s death. Hence, the chapter’s cliffhanger conclusion has put fans on the edge of their seats, and they can’t wait to get their hands on the next chapter. Well, this post brings the release schedule and spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 364.

My Hero Academia Chapter 364 is expected to be one of the most hyped-up chapters of the entire manga, and fortunately, we are close to its official release.

My Hero Academia Chapter 364 will be officially released on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Here’s the time schedule that fans residing in different time zones may follow:

Pacific Daylight Timing- 8:00 AM

Central Daylight Timing- 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Timing- 11:00 AM

British Summer Timing- 4:00 PM

Central European Summer Timing- 5:00 PM

Indian Standard Timing- 8:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Timing- 12:30 AM (August 29)

Early Spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 364

The early spoilers suggest that the upcoming chapter will kick off from a flashback where we’ll see Shigaraki stealing the Quirked bullet. After that, he extracted the quirk so that it could be used for All for one. Later, the chapter also reveals how the AFO gets restored. When Tokoyami learns that AFO uses Eri’s Rewind quirk, he, along with Hawks, heads toward AFO.

AFO is already aware that using the rewind quirk would do no good to him; still, he decides to use it and take as many heroes down as he can. On the other side, at the U.A. Academy, Edgeshot tries to restore Bakugo’s heart by injecting his own body parts into Bakugo. He also instructs Mirko to stop Shigaraki from entering the premise while he tries to bring Bakugo back to life.

