Chainsaw Man Chapter 110 Release date and Time

Chainsaw Man gained massive popularity since its anime adaptation landed on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, the popular manga heads toward chapter 110, and this article reveals the release schedule for the much-awaited chapter.

Chainsaw Man manga Part 2 introduces us to a girl named Mitaka in the first chapter, and her story takes a devastating turn when she gets fused to the War Devil. The devil doesn’t like to be called War Devil, so it adapts the name Yoru. Moreover, the devil wants nothing more than to kill the Chainsaw Man. Well, fans might get excited to learn that the time is here when we can expect the first confrontation between the two devils.

Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ BridTV 2968 Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ 813373 813373 center 32600

When does Chainsaw Man Chapter 110 come out?

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 will release on Viz Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump Magazine’s official website on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 12:00 AM in Japan. Well, below, we have mentioned the timings considering the time differences in different regions:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:00 AM (November 8th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:00 AM (November 8th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 3:00 pm (November 8th)

Central European Time- 4:00 PM (November 8th)

Indian Standard Time- 8:30 PM (November 8th)

Philippine Standard Time- 11 PM (November 8th)

Japanese Standard Time- 12:00 AM (November 9th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 12:30 PM (November 9th)

Chainsaw Man has become the most-read manga on Manga Plus

Chainsaw Man manga returned with part two after a long break of two years since 2020, and the anime adaptation made its way to the screens in October 2022. Well, these are the primary reasons its popularity has increased daily.

Chainsaw Man now ranks 1st on Manga Plus pic.twitter.com/5ZIIjntiom — Kumi (@D_Kumii) July 20, 2022

Interestingly, its fame has helped it to dethrone one of the most popular mangas of all time, One Piece, on the digital platform Manga Plus. Hence, now Chainsaw Man manga has the number one spot on Manga Plus, making One Piece stand at number 2.