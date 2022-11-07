Chainsaw Man Episode 5 Release date and Time

Chainsaw Man episode 5 will release soon, and here, we have talked about the release schedule for the forthcoming episode of one of the most popular anime releases of this fall.

The previous episode showed Denji protecting Power and Meowy from the Bat Devil, and with that, the Bat Devil arc concluded. Well, now fans who have already read the manga might be aware that it’s time for the next arc. So, if you are someone who hasn’t read the manga yet but is unable to keep calm because of the urge to know more about it, this article brings all the answers to your questions.

When does Chainsaw Man Episode 5 Release?

Chainsaw Man episode 5 will release on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on Crunchyroll at 9:00 AM PT. Due to the recurring release schedule for all the episodes of Chainsaw Man, International fans may follow the below timings:

Pacific Time – 9:00 AM (November 8th)

Central Time – 11:00 AM (November 8th)

Eastern Time – 12:00 PM (November 8th)

British Time – 5:00 PM (November 8th)

European Time – 6:00 PM (November 8th)

India Time – 9:30 PM (November 8th)

Philippine Time – 12:00 AM (November 8th)

Japan Time – 1:00 AM (November 9th)

Australian Time – 2:30 AM (November 9th)

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 may bring Eternity Devil into the picture

The upcoming chapter of the anime series might introduce us to the Eternity Devil, as in the manga, after the Bat Devil arc, the Eternity Devil arc starts. There is a chance that the next chapter may start the following arc in the second half of the episode because we haven’t yet seen Denji getting the reward from Power after he saved her and Meowy from the Bat Devil. So, at the beginning of episode 5, we may get to see that. Moreover, in the following episode, we may also see how Aki and Denji will be with their new roommate, Power.