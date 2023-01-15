Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 Release date and Time

Chainsaw Man manga‘s Chapter 118 will release soon, and here, we have discussed the release date and time for the upcoming chapter.

In the last few chapters, we see Denji and Asa in an aquarium that doesn’t have an exit. That’s because it’s a trap made by the Eternity Devil. However, the duo couldn’t do anything because, as per them, until the devil comes out, it won’t be possible to kill him. However, Chapter 117 shows Asa killing the Eternity devil as she creates an aquarium spear out of the aquarium.

After the exciting incidents of the previous chapter, fans wait for the next chapter, and here, you’ll get all the information you have been looking for.

Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ BridTV 2968 Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ 813373 813373 center 32600

When will Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 release?

Japanese readers will officially get the 118th chapter of the famous Chainsaw Man manga at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Following its Japanese release, the manga will get released to fans all over the world. Here’s a time schedule that will help you to track the release timings of the upcoming chapter:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:00 AM (January 17th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:00 AM (January 17th)

Central European Time- 4:00 PM (January 17th)

Indian Standard Time- 8:30 PM (January 17th)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:00 PM (January 17th)

Japanese Standard Time- 12:00 AM (January 18th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 12:30 AM (January 18th)

What happened previously in Chainsaw Man manga?

Asa/Yoru killed the Eternity Devil by using her weaponizing skills to make the non-ending aquarium into an aquarium spear. Moreover, as we previously saw how eagerly Denji always wanted to touch a penguin, and in chapter 117, his dream finally came true.

Afterward, we saw Denji asking Asa to come with him for a second date. He also says he is more experienced in dating, so he can teach her how to make a date a good one. Yoru says this is the feeling of love, and she will take advantage of it. The closing moments of the chapter show Yoru trying to make Denji a weapon using her skills.